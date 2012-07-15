It refuses to acknowledge that there are people out there who are less productive when working remotely (for example, me, which I discovered after recording personal data on it), and those who are substantially less happy when working remotely. In addition, those of us who prefer an office environment sometimes find it more difficult to work with remote coworkers: something that is more or less important depending on what your day to day tasks include.
If I were running a company I would always permit employees to work remotely, or work from home when they want, but I think it's counterproductive to pretend that everyone wants that and would benefit from it.
Wanna work from home 4 days out of 5? I say go nuts.
But I would want some amount of face-to-face time, not to see asses in seats (which seems to be what every work-from-advocate assumes... as though there's no other concerns beyond accountability, a strawman if I've every seen one), but because it helps build team camaraderie.
I've seen this first hand. I'm the Product Owner for geographically distributed team. Skype is used heavily as a mechanism for the team to communicate, but we also include quarterly face-to-face get-togethers where the team can sit in a room and whiteboard problems, pair program, or really whatever they want to do that feels useful.
The first time we did this everyone, every single person, raved about how valuable the activity was. Not because they were inherently more productive, and certainly not because they were being held accountable. Rather, the simple act of people in a room together further cemented their bonds as a team.
Humans are social animals. We're used to physical proximity as a component of communication. Hell, the NYT had an article about why it's hard to make friends after 30:
Two of the three are proximity, and repeated, unplanned interactions.
That's just not possibility in a 100% remote working environment.
What? Direct quote from the piece:
"In the case of working from home/remote work, some employees do not do their best work from home, or simply don’t like it. That is fine."
That looks like an explicit acknowledgement to me.
>In the case of working from home/remote work, some employees do not do their best work from home, or simply don’t like it. That is fine—but you should trust your employees and treat them like adults.
Although this doesn't address your point about your difficulty working with remote employees, when you're in an office.
I absolutely applaud companies who have this figured out, or who enable very flexible arrangements. But if you as an individual (like the author) "need" a different work environment, go seek it out, don't lambast the company as "non-trustworthy".
I work on embedded frequently; I have way more than $20K of equipment on my desk right now. Not to mention old projects in boxes and on shelves. That's absolutely not an issue. If I need it and need exclusive access to it, in the office or on my desk is all the same.
And measuring output? Why, by performance of course. And by the value of the work done. So I can earn well on embedded work whenever that comes my way, because its not a common skill and I can do it quickly. The market sets the value; there's no mystery to this.
I say this as someone who works remotely, but who recognizes the shortcomings of it.
Anyone who would claim this isn't the case is deluding themselves.
It's starting to feel a lot like the open-office trend in business: it's turned into a religious discussion, and folks who are proponents willfully ignore reasonable arguments to the contrary, as though a plea for moderation is somehow anathema.
Also, the fact that it works for the author doesn't mean it doesn't work for everybody else.
This is where the author lost any sympathy from me. It just seems petulant. Go to bed earlier. Your body will get used to it.
But the article was talking about working for a startup. If they want you to work 9-5 so that you can communicate with the team, then get an early night.
A closer analogy might be you telling a bandleader to shift the gig forward a couple of hours because you don't like going to bed too late.
I agree with the title - if you don't trust me, then you shouldn't have hired me.
The "I'll show up when I want" reeks of entitlement.
As a person with a "non-traditional sleep schedule", and an employment agreement that allows me to work when I want, I do not apologize or even remotely feel bad for coming in after 9am, just as I don't look down on anyone that leaves at or before 5pm.
However the converse of "I'll show up when I want", in this case "I expect you turn up exactly when i say", is entitlement from the employer. It's just an established one.
I'd say that this is more important than your comment suggests.
Across society at large, it's generally incredibly valuable that workers tend to work at the same time and be available to work together at the same time. This not only enhances productivity at work, but also enhances social lives since as a corollary it means that many workers tend to be off work at the same time too.
If anybody you work with directly needs to work during the day, then in most cases you will need to work during the day as well -- otherwise you'd be hindering the ability of that person to communicate with you when they need to. For instance, maybe your boss has to work during normal business hours because he/she is in frequent communication with other business contacts. But your boss also needs to be able to get into contact with you on the spot, often to facilitate said communication with other contacts. So you pretty much need to work during normal hours now too.
It's easy to see how the network effect of this can be very powerful, and I think this explains why there's an established asymmetry here between employer and employee.
This isn't an argument against remote work, but I've had all sorts of sleep patterns during different jobs. I just go to bed at a time when I can get an appropriate enough amount of sleep before I show up for work.
Now, if I'm not willing to give up control over my sleep cycle you lose all sympathy for me? Seriously?
So, yeah, I like others am pretty non-sympathetic to anyone who expects to be paid money for 100% schedule flexibility.
My argument was totally not against remote work, and I agree with all the points against open-plan offices. However, changing the time you go to bed and wake up is so trivially simple that it just made the author seem obstructive.
