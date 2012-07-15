Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If you don’t trust your employees to work remotely you shouldn’t have hired them (qz.com)
I always feel very conflicted about remote work. It doesn't work for me personally, I never work remotely unless special circumstances force me to for a day or two. But I realize that is a personal preference and many people have the exact opposite preference and I want to respect that.

But I have a couple of teammates that moved to different cities and are now 100% remote, and I find it very frustrating that I can essentially never talk to them in person. They fly in once or twice a year but that doesn't help the situation the entire rest of the year. They report that in their view video calls are working as an adequate replacement for face to face conversations but I completely disagree. I don't know the solution though. They are valuable team members and I'm glad they didn't have to leave the company when they moved, but at the same time I really don't want the trend to expand or for us to hire new people knowing they will be 100% remote.

I appreciate a lot of the sentiment of this article, but not the self-congratulatory, sanctimonious tone.

It refuses to acknowledge that there are people out there who are less productive when working remotely (for example, me, which I discovered after recording personal data on it), and those who are substantially less happy when working remotely. In addition, those of us who prefer an office environment sometimes find it more difficult to work with remote coworkers: something that is more or less important depending on what your day to day tasks include.

If I were running a company I would always permit employees to work remotely, or work from home when they want, but I think it's counterproductive to pretend that everyone wants that and would benefit from it.

I also think it absurd to presume that there's zero benefit to having folks face-to-face from time-to-time.

Wanna work from home 4 days out of 5? I say go nuts.

But I would want some amount of face-to-face time, not to see asses in seats (which seems to be what every work-from-advocate assumes... as though there's no other concerns beyond accountability, a strawman if I've every seen one), but because it helps build team camaraderie.

I've seen this first hand. I'm the Product Owner for geographically distributed team. Skype is used heavily as a mechanism for the team to communicate, but we also include quarterly face-to-face get-togethers where the team can sit in a room and whiteboard problems, pair program, or really whatever they want to do that feels useful.

The first time we did this everyone, every single person, raved about how valuable the activity was. Not because they were inherently more productive, and certainly not because they were being held accountable. Rather, the simple act of people in a room together further cemented their bonds as a team.

Humans are social animals. We're used to physical proximity as a component of communication. Hell, the NYT had an article about why it's hard to make friends after 30:

http://www.nytimes.com/2012/07/15/fashion/the-challenge-of-m...

Two of the three are proximity, and repeated, unplanned interactions.

That's just not possibility in a 100% remote working environment.

> It refuses to acknowledge that there are people out there who are less productive when working remotely

What? Direct quote from the piece:

"In the case of working from home/remote work, some employees do not do their best work from home, or simply don’t like it. That is fine."

That looks like an explicit acknowledgement to me.

The author touches on this:

>In the case of working from home/remote work, some employees do not do their best work from home, or simply don’t like it. That is fine—but you should trust your employees and treat them like adults.

Although this doesn't address your point about your difficulty working with remote employees, when you're in an office.

Exactly. Not everyone can do it. Also, at larger companies, you don't always have the luxury of holding out for those unicorn employees. Often times you just need bodies now, so mediocre devs will do.

What a pile of straw man BS. Most objections to working remotely have nothing to do with trust (at least for decent developer or designer jobs) but instead are about quality of collaboration and company culture.

People who write cocky condescending articles like this are almost always just stumping for doing what they want which is to work at home themselves.

There's a great deal of cultural and technical enablement that needs to happen to allow remote work to be effective. A great employee won't be as productive if your environment isn't set up for them to succeed in a remote capacity.

I absolutely applaud companies who have this figured out, or who enable very flexible arrangements. But if you as an individual (like the author) "need" a different work environment, go seek it out, don't lambast the company as "non-trustworthy".

Wow, don't know where to begin... 1. this article seems to be aimed at startups, but the author then goes on to complain about having to work 8-5 ( good hours for a startup). 2. "Let the bad actors fail" I've met very few people who are actually trying to game the system, the vast majority of people perceived as "Bad actors" need managements help to align their goals and values with that of the business. 3. The title implies this is an issue of trust, where as it seems that it's more about preference and fit. Some software engineering problems lend themselves more to an in-person environment than not. For instance, when I was working on an oil sensing project, All I did was write software but I had to have the hardware close for testing my software. They sure aren't going to let me drag 20k worth of equipment home in my honda. 4. ROWE, how do you measure the output of knowledge workers especially programmers? If anyone figures it out write a book you will make a bajillion dollars.

Experienced developers can work as well as, or better at home. Even in a startup; especially in a startup where time is important and commute can be expensive that way.

I work on embedded frequently; I have way more than $20K of equipment on my desk right now. Not to mention old projects in boxes and on shelves. That's absolutely not an issue. If I need it and need exclusive access to it, in the office or on my desk is all the same.

And measuring output? Why, by performance of course. And by the value of the work done. So I can earn well on embedded work whenever that comes my way, because its not a common skill and I can do it quickly. The market sets the value; there's no mystery to this.

Hey Joe, I also work from home full time but as a backend systems developer. I was not trying to highlight that it would be impossible for someone with hardware to work from home, simply that in some cases it's not feasible or doesn't make sense ofr the business.

Working hours being at 9am-5pm is not optimal for plenty of people. Working remotely has never worked for me, but a flexible work schedule time and the option to work from home occasionally is a really good strategy for companies. I always stay up late and there are many brain studies showing that people very often fall into two categories, early risers and late risers. Accommodating both is a good idea to get the most from your workforce.

"no evidence that an open office supports collaboration" -- sure, but the choices aren't just open office or working remotely. Face to face interaction is valuable for collaboration, regardless of the office layout.

Face to face interactions are often orders of magnitude more efficient than textual interactions, which is particularly important during highly collaborative activities. Really, even face-to-face is the wrong description, since it implies something like video conferencing can be used as a substitute: human-to-human interaction might be better. Body language, the ability to recognize when a conversation is not making progress or a point is generally accepted and can be set aside, trust building, humanization of The Other, etc.

I say this as someone who works remotely, but who recognizes the shortcomings of it.

I find it telling that you were downvoted for this comment.

Anyone who would claim this isn't the case is deluding themselves.

It's starting to feel a lot like the open-office trend in business: it's turned into a religious discussion, and folks who are proponents willfully ignore reasonable arguments to the contrary, as though a plea for moderation is somehow anathema.

This is basically a repost, the same text but on Medium passed a couple of weeks ago.

Also, the fact that it works for the author doesn't mean it doesn't work for everybody else.

There is a note at the bottom of the post that it originally ran on Medium (which freely licenses its content in this way in the absence of explicit revocation of consent from the author). The piece also explicitly acknowledges that working remote doesn't work for everyone, and states "That is fine."

> Here’s the cycle when I’m forced to be in a chair in your office at 9am

This is where the author lost any sympathy from me. It just seems petulant. Go to bed earlier. Your body will get used to it.

Seriously? Some of us are night owls. Maybe musicians who need to be up late for shows (like me). Not everyone is you.

reply


I am such a person.

I got a job that requires me to be in the office at 08:30 and I do it. I have no difficulty going to bed at 11:30 and being asleep by 12:30. I have no difficulty getting up at 06:40 and starting my day.

I can do all of these things because I am a responsible adult.

But I don't feel right. I'm not a morning person. I am most productive in the afternoon. Telecommuting from 10:00 to 18:00 would make the most sense for me but I understand that most employers simply do not have the flexibility to come up with custom solutions for everyone.

Funnily enough I'm a musician too. But that isn't really relevant to the article. Of course you're a night owl if that's when the majority of your work takes place.

But the article was talking about working for a startup. If they want you to work 9-5 so that you can communicate with the team, then get an early night.

A closer analogy might be you telling a bandleader to shift the gig forward a couple of hours because you don't like going to bed too late.

It is not always about "not liking going to bed" at a certain time. Sleep is not something everybody can easily control. Not giving the body sleep when it asks for it can easily become a health risk.

Sure, if you continue going to bed at 2am and having to work at 9, then I can see how it can become a health risk. But if your body doesn't adjust after a week of going to bed at 11pm, then you probably should see your doctor.

I don't think that the particular time is the issue here. It's that there is a specific time at all. On top of that, the thoughtless commitment to a particular amount of time being in that chair is just insulting.

I agree with the title - if you don't trust me, then you shouldn't have hired me.

I also strongly disagree with you. How dare you decide for others how their sleep cycle should be?

Depends on the role and the schedule of the rest of the team. It's absolutely reasonable to expect someone in the office by 9am, in the same way that it's absolutely reasonable to work out an "alternate work schedule". And if you're the kind of person with a "non-traditional" sleep schedule, the onus is on you to ensure the environment you're joining will support that.

The "I'll show up when I want" reeks of entitlement.

"I'll show up when I want" is totally reasonable so long as that's what the employer and employee agreed upon (eg, flex hours).

As a person with a "non-traditional sleep schedule", and an employment agreement that allows me to work when I want, I do not apologize or even remotely feel bad for coming in after 9am, just as I don't look down on anyone that leaves at or before 5pm.

I completely agree that this is an agreement between employee and employer. If the employer wants to pay more for the privilege on or or lose out on good employees for pure office working thats up to them.

However the converse of "I'll show up when I want", in this case "I expect you turn up exactly when i say", is entitlement from the employer. It's just an established one.

> It's just an established one.

I'd say that this is more important than your comment suggests.

Across society at large, it's generally incredibly valuable that workers tend to work at the same time and be available to work together at the same time. This not only enhances productivity at work, but also enhances social lives since as a corollary it means that many workers tend to be off work at the same time too.

If anybody you work with directly needs to work during the day, then in most cases you will need to work during the day as well -- otherwise you'd be hindering the ability of that person to communicate with you when they need to. For instance, maybe your boss has to work during normal business hours because he/she is in frequent communication with other business contacts. But your boss also needs to be able to get into contact with you on the spot, often to facilitate said communication with other contacts. So you pretty much need to work during normal hours now too.

It's easy to see how the network effect of this can be very powerful, and I think this explains why there's an established asymmetry here between employer and employee.

It certainly is entitlement if the grandparent thinks it's righteous to lose all sympathy only because they are not willing to trade control over the sleep cycle for money. Don't assume everbody has yours, and don't judge them if they don't.

If I'm paying you, there's probably a lot of things I would like to decide.

This isn't an argument against remote work, but I've had all sorts of sleep patterns during different jobs. I just go to bed at a time when I can get an appropriate enough amount of sleep before I show up for work.

How about I'm not willing to work for you if you want control over my sleep cycle? It is an agreement that both sides need to accept.

Now, if I'm not willing to give up control over my sleep cycle you lose all sympathy for me? Seriously?

There are very few jobs on the planet--including many where you own your own business--that do not involve some degree of being in some place or doing some task at particular times. Some are indeed more flexible than others, including remote programming with minimal team or client interaction.

So, yeah, I like others am pretty non-sympathetic to anyone who expects to be paid money for 100% schedule flexibility.

Well I'm not an employer, but I would probably hire the person that can fit to the schedule that I prefer. Different companies have different needs - some prefer a team that spans an entire day, some prefer everyone to be online at the same time. That really is up to the employer.

My argument was totally not against remote work, and I agree with all the points against open-plan offices. However, changing the time you go to bed and wake up is so trivially simple that it just made the author seem obstructive.

That "changing the time you go to bed and wake up is trivially simple" is an assumption of yours, and it is wrong in general.

It's an assumption based on my own experience, sure. But I'd like to see any evidence to the contrary if I'm that wrong.

