Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sprint to buy a third of Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal (cnbc.com)
2 points by Vannatter 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The linked article doesn't say but it's suggested [1] this was for $200m valuing it at $600m. If that's true that seems a fairly good deal given only last week there was talk that subscriber numbers where hugely inflated. That said, Sprint are planning on using this to sweeten their existing subscribers as opposed to looking for this as a "get users from tidal to sprint".

Still this seems an expensive way to do this. I don't know why they didn't look to do something like their previous specials with Spotify [3].

[1]: http://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/tidal-sells-33-stake-f... [2]: http://www.theverge.com/2017/1/20/14336218/tidal-subscriber-... [3]: https://community.spotify.com/t5/Spotify-Community-Blog/Say-...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: