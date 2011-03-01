Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Lane Following Autopilot with Keras and Tensorflow (wroscoe.github.io)
This is nice work, but anyone wanting to try it for themselves should be warned that you shouldn't unpickle data received from an untrusted source.

https://blog.nelhage.com/2011/03/exploiting-pickle/

glad to see this as the first comment

Nicely done! But I'm assuming that this is more of an exercise rather than a real-world application of ML? I say this because the task of keeping a car between two lines is trivially done using control algorithms. Of course, the CV part -- "seeing" the lines -- requires some form of ML to work in the real world.

Obviously, "Lane Following Autopilot using my brain and controls theory" would not make it to the top of HN. Welcome to the new era where Tensorflow replaces Lyapunov and ML spares you the need of understanding hard problems... until you need guarantees and safety... but but it's ok let's add more data.

I agree with you. If you can leverage control theory from the 1950s to solve your problem, what's the point?

However, I will state that using e.g. Lyapunov functions to prove the stability of the system requires a model of the system. And even if you need a guarantee for your system, that guarantee is only as good as the fidelity of your model. For an inexpensive RC car, with slippage and saturation, without torque control or inertial sensing, you're going to have a hard time doing something that sounds as principled as what you suggest.

> trivially done using control algorithms

Is it really trivial? Honest question... Which control algorithms are you speaking of?

As u/gumby said, I was thinking of a PID controller. Basically, the car would continuously measure how far away it is from the line and compare that with the "expected" (computed) value. Based on the error between the two values, the controller would adjust some variable (e.g., wheel angle).

Computing how much of an adjustment is required is where the PID part comes in. The controller uses the Derivative (rate of change) of the error as well the the Integral of the error to improve its estimate. These two values can intuitively be thought of as the predicted error and history of the error, respectively.

[1]: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/PID_controller

For context, a hardware PID controller is a commodity part you can buy for a couple of dollars.

umm...say, a PID loop?

X is in the range 0, 255. They don't show code converting it to a much saner range for the network they've chosen. Is the full source somewhere?

reply


I remember seeing keras in commaai source. Who else uses it ?

