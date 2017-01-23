I predict that rideshare-pedestrian deaths are going to skyrocket in 2017 as more drivers take desperate measures to try to get by.
In this instance, how would the rating work for drivers in an UberPool? Does each person's vote count for only 1/n, or is each one a full vote? If it's full votes for all riders in a single UberPool ride, all it probably takes are a couple of mediocre UberPool experiences and the driver is selected out of the driving pool.
When I have unsafe drivers I aggressively rate them 1 or 2s depending on what it was. I know that it's "mean" to the driver, but I'm being kind to future passengers, pedestrians, and everyone who shares the road.
Why? Not trying to be snarky; why do they owe their drivers anything but incentive to work for them (which seems sufficient, or we wouldn't even be having this conversation int he first place).
Expecting companies to be morally upstanding is silly and a modern invention by the right. The right way to solve this is now by complaining about what Uber "owes" its drivers but in legislation. But we don't want to legislate businesses, we want to stay "nimble" and "flexible", so this is what we get as a result. Don't complain about lying in the bed we've made.
Because karma is bitch, and history bites back.
And if Uber doesn't step up to the plate, and start doing what's not only right for its drivers, but (by any common-sense analysis) also right for its own balance sheets in the long term (as opposed to what appears to be right in the short-term for its megalomaniacal expansion plans)-- that is, make driving a sustainable profession to be in, and not just a "well as long as times aren't so great, let's see how long we can get away with screwing these people" (as appears to be their current motto) profession -- then soon enough, it's going to bite back on them -- hard.
Which is an okay decision for them to make. But it does feel like they're taking some nanny-responsibilty for people who ought to be able to make their own financial decision? And they would absolutely be disqualifying from responsible people who could make it work.
Perhaps legislation will catch up here, forcing max hours and making Uber's car leasing model unsustainable. By the time it does however, the cars may be self driving in many cities anyway.
You obviously didn't read the whole article (although the author clearly tried to bury this at the end) - quote from the same driver:
“I signed up for this because I am my boss. I kind of own the business. I have the freedom and that’s a beautiful thing,”
and
“These labor advocates, they don’t know what it’s like to be a driver. They think we’re not being treated right, but I’m happy. If I didn’t like it, I would do something else.”
Perhaps society owes these people more, but not Uber.
Or if you're talking about the legal migrant farm workers, then what society owes them is the deportation of the illegals, so that they no longer have to compete on price with an unlimited number of people who shouldn't be there.
It's no surprise that unenforced immigration laws plus an open border to a third-world country drives down unskilled labour prices.
Heck, once we get rid of the illegals we may find that Uber prices go up too. The US doesn't really have an oversupply of unskilled labour.
It can't just be "deportation", though. The penalty for stealing a car isn't just that you have to give the car back. The punishment for being found in the country illegally has to be severe enough that people are actually discouraged from making the attempt (or to deport themselves if they're there at the moment).
In Australia, our illegal immigrants tend to wind up spending a long time in an immigration detention centre while awaiting trial, which is strictly speaking an administrative need but winds up working as a pretty good punishment. I'm not sure if this scales up to the American system though as you have a lot more people you're gonna need to process.
And I'd love to see how the already-hysterical US media would respond to the sudden building of prison camps big enough for millions.
The idea that my driver is overnighting in his/her car is not appealing to me as a rider. Does Uber not care about their image?
Next time I Uber/Lyft (rare, usually just airport shuttle) I'm going to ask about that.
I'm very interested in these kinds of stats. I'd imagine this is like any other distribution - long, long tailed; with lots of drivers who have driven once, twice, or what have you. Give me the stats on heavy drivers. What fraction of drivers work > 40 hours a week? What fraction of miles driven are driven by heavy drivers? What fraction of <10 hour a week drivers have other jobs? How many hours a week does an Uber driver without another job drive on average?
The company is giving us just the slice that looks good. I'm sure if you started diving into these questions, it wouldn't be pretty.
Maybe an app or something could make regulation more effective somehow.
