When Their Shifts End, Uber Drivers Set Up Camp in Parking Lots Across the U.S. (bloomberg.com)
I live in small-town Kansas but commute to San Francisco occasionally for my job, which is based there. I just got back from a trip last week and noticed something startling about the Uber drivers that ferried me around: never before have I seen drivers this bad. Twice in one week, my drivers nearly ran over a pedestrian. On one of those incidents, a guy was walking across a crosswalk in North Beach in broad daylight. Everybody in this Uber Pool was screaming "stop!" as the driver ran right up on this poor guy but the driver seemed oblivious, like the guy was invisible. The only explanation, I think, is that our driver was extremely fatigued.

I predict that rideshare-pedestrian deaths are going to skyrocket in 2017 as more drivers take desperate measures to try to get by.

I heard anecdotally that drivers with ratings below 4.6 have their Uber driver accounts shutdown.

In this instance, how would the rating work for drivers in an UberPool? Does each person's vote count for only 1/n, or is each one a full vote? If it's full votes for all riders in a single UberPool ride, all it probably takes are a couple of mediocre UberPool experiences and the driver is selected out of the driving pool.

I thought it was anything below 4, but who knows.

When I have unsafe drivers I aggressively rate them 1 or 2s depending on what it was. I know that it's "mean" to the driver, but I'm being kind to future passengers, pedestrians, and everyone who shares the road.

A lot of times when Uber comes up and people say that Uber should do more to compensate their drivers. Also, a different person posts that Uber is subsidizing rides to stay afloat. If we combine these two premises then we begin to understand that Uber is probably doing all the subsidizing that they consider reasonable and is burning through investors money to do this and that their actions are STILL not able to provide for a reasonable job.

This isn't right. I know "drivers can choose," and nobody is forcing these people to live and work like this. It still feels wrong. One driver mentioned in the article leased his car from Uber and sleeps in it because it's the only way he can make enough to afford the payments. Seems like indentured servitude to me. Uber owes its drivers more.

> Uber owes its drivers more.

Why? Not trying to be snarky; why do they owe their drivers anything but incentive to work for them (which seems sufficient, or we wouldn't even be having this conversation int he first place).

Expecting companies to be morally upstanding is silly and a modern invention by the right. The right way to solve this is now by complaining about what Uber "owes" its drivers but in legislation. But we don't want to legislate businesses, we want to stay "nimble" and "flexible", so this is what we get as a result. Don't complain about lying in the bed we've made.

Not trying to be snarky; why do they owe their drivers anything but incentive to work for them?

Because karma is bitch, and history bites back.

And if Uber doesn't step up to the plate, and start doing what's not only right for its drivers, but (by any common-sense analysis) also right for its own balance sheets in the long term (as opposed to what appears to be right in the short-term for its megalomaniacal expansion plans)-- that is, make driving a sustainable profession to be in, and not just a "well as long as times aren't so great, let's see how long we can get away with screwing these people" (as appears to be their current motto) profession -- then soon enough, it's going to bite back on them -- hard.

I think that this would essentially mean that Uber has to be a shrewder lender. Uber must know how much drivers usually make, and when a car payment would make it difficult to live, especially based on region. The solution to Uber being a bad lender and encouraging this "perception of indentured servitude" is to disallow some people who already have money problems or are buying too expensive of a car from participating.

Which is an okay decision for them to make. But it does feel like they're taking some nanny-responsibilty for people who ought to be able to make their own financial decision? And they would absolutely be disqualifying from responsible people who could make it work.

What does "times aren't so great" mean?

The state of the economy (and life in general) for people who aren't tech workers, these days.

They should however have a responsibility to ensure drivers are driving responsibly, that they aren't sleep deprived.

Perhaps legislation will catch up here, forcing max hours and making Uber's car leasing model unsustainable. By the time it does however, the cars may be self driving in many cities anyway.

Well, some states and cities and drivers have also made legal arguments that Uber owes its drivers more, but they don't seem to be winning (yet?).

> One driver mentioned in the article leased his car from Uber and sleeps in it because it's the only way he can make enough to afford the payments.

You obviously didn't read the whole article (although the author clearly tried to bury this at the end) - quote from the same driver:

“I signed up for this because I am my boss. I kind of own the business. I have the freedom and that’s a beautiful thing,”

and

“These labor advocates, they don’t know what it’s like to be a driver. They think we’re not being treated right, but I’m happy. If I didn’t like it, I would do something else.”

Why is it not right for drivers, but perfectly fine for migrant farm workers?

Perhaps society owes these people more, but not Uber.

I didn't see that claim in GP post.

True, I only inferred it from the statement that Uber owes them more. It's possible that maxfurman believes all low-wage employers owe more.

Since so-called "migrant farm workers" tend to be there illegally, what society owes them is a hearty punishment followed by a deportation.

Or if you're talking about the legal migrant farm workers, then what society owes them is the deportation of the illegals, so that they no longer have to compete on price with an unlimited number of people who shouldn't be there.

It's no surprise that unenforced immigration laws plus an open border to a third-world country drives down unskilled labour prices.

Heck, once we get rid of the illegals we may find that Uber prices go up too. The US doesn't really have an oversupply of unskilled labour.

What do you mean by "hearty punishment"?

I don't really want to derail the conversation into the virtues of corporal punishment, but I'm a big fan of that as a cost-effective method that everyone can fear equally. (Prison is, perversely, more pleasant for the sort of person that usually goes to prison than for the sort of person who doesn't.)

It can't just be "deportation", though. The penalty for stealing a car isn't just that you have to give the car back. The punishment for being found in the country illegally has to be severe enough that people are actually discouraged from making the attempt (or to deport themselves if they're there at the moment).

In Australia, our illegal immigrants tend to wind up spending a long time in an immigration detention centre while awaiting trial, which is strictly speaking an administrative need but winds up working as a pretty good punishment. I'm not sure if this scales up to the American system though as you have a lot more people you're gonna need to process.

If you really wanted to stop undocumented workers, punish the employers. One Trump cabinet pick recently fired a house hold employee because of their status. That sort of thing use to be disqualifying. Not any more.

The US has plenty of existing immigration detention centers: https://www.ice.gov/detention-facilities.

Not really big enough for millions of people, though.

And I'd love to see how the already-hysterical US media would respond to the sudden building of prison camps big enough for millions.

Um, your solution to illegal immigration is beating people?

Have you ever read about the commercial freight industry? Ever heard of truck stops?

reply


Human freight is a bit different, neh?

The idea that my driver is overnighting in his/her car is not appealing to me as a rider. Does Uber not care about their image?

Next time I Uber/Lyft (rare, usually just airport shuttle) I'm going to ask about that.

> The company proudly proclaims that the share of drivers who work less than 10 hours a week has climbed to more than 60 percent

I'm very interested in these kinds of stats. I'd imagine this is like any other distribution - long, long tailed; with lots of drivers who have driven once, twice, or what have you. Give me the stats on heavy drivers. What fraction of drivers work > 40 hours a week? What fraction of miles driven are driven by heavy drivers? What fraction of <10 hour a week drivers have other jobs? How many hours a week does an Uber driver without another job drive on average?

The company is giving us just the slice that looks good. I'm sure if you started diving into these questions, it wouldn't be pretty.

It's not just about the $80000 salary. It's about the company perks, like organized camping trips.

I wonder if it would make sense in some cities to set-up "internet café" or capsule hotel-like accommodations[1]. Dense urban areas in other countries have these "overflow" spaces which diverged somewhat from their original design have come to serve either laborers, workers from other cities as well as people stranded by train schedules.

[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Net_cafe_refugee

I'm picturing something like an "Uber stop" somewhat similar to a truck-stop... combine a gas-station and restaurant with some of those Japanese "capsule hotel" sleeping pods[1], add wifi and maybe even a few coin-op washing machines / dryers.

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capsule_hotel

It probably wouldn't hurt to have those places as a fallback in case someone really needs them. At the same time, it seems like a bad idea to expect people to need them on a regular basis.

And this is with heavy Uber subsidies... if Uber manages to make a profit off of market rate while still paying their fixed costs (big if), it's going to be even worse for drivers.

There isn't enough competition even though Lyft is trying and the regulation attempts are ineffective.

Maybe an app or something could make regulation more effective somehow.

