We’re not quite there yet with defining rigorous semantics for unsafe code (there are still a couple of undefined things at present), but Rust does intend to rigorously define all behaviour. So this is a quibble which is being dealt with.
(Note that there’s still the odd rustc bug involving LLVM doing something it shouldn’t, but those are just bugs. See https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/issues?q=is%3Aopen%20label... for a couple.)
> but you need unsafe code for anything complicated.
… what? Somewhere deep down in your dependencies, maybe, but for most things you really don’t need unsafe code.
----
Most of the rest of the issues are either Rust immaturity (compiler is slow, &c.) or tradeoffs that the language has made (String vs. &str). There are definitely some legitimate criticisms in it.
reply
"Why Rust Sucks" is at the very end.
Rust sucks because it takes several weeks to become proficient in its use.
That's a huge expense for any person or company that wants to use it. It may be worth it long term to switch to Rust, but if you fail in the short term there may be no long term to worry about.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13430108
I do not intend this to be advocacy for or against Rust, but your observation is true and also indicative of a profound, self-defeating issue with this industry: Intelligent, educated developers often chose the option that gives the quickest gratification, even if it causes significant long term problems. PHP is an example. So is MongoDB (and indeed many document stores). A lot of shops ended up becoming "Microsoft shops" only because it was easy to install things from the MSDN discs. Etc.
Most projects of significance encompass tens to hundreds of thousands of hours of work. A small cost upfront is usually insignificant.
It really is about tradeoffs. If developers have infinite time and money, I am pretty sure that everyone would ditch those 'ugly' languages. But we are not living in this utopia. There are time and money constraints that developers have little or no control over.
> Most projects of significance encompass tens to hundreds of thousands of hours of work. A small cost upfront is usually insignificant.
Unfortunately, not all those who mandate what stack to use know this
Huh? It takes years before developer starts writing C++ code that does not blow up in production. Even with JavaScript or Go it takes months to start writing reasonable code (as opposed to something that just seems to work). What are you comparing it to?
We’re not quite there yet with defining rigorous semantics for unsafe code (there are still a couple of undefined things at present), but Rust does intend to rigorously define all behaviour. So this is a quibble which is being dealt with.
(Note that there’s still the odd rustc bug involving LLVM doing something it shouldn’t, but those are just bugs. See https://github.com/rust-lang/rust/issues?q=is%3Aopen%20label... for a couple.)
> but you need unsafe code for anything complicated.
… what? Somewhere deep down in your dependencies, maybe, but for most things you really don’t need unsafe code.
----
Most of the rest of the issues are either Rust immaturity (compiler is slow, &c.) or tradeoffs that the language has made (String vs. &str). There are definitely some legitimate criticisms in it.
reply