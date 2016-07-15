Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The .NET Core 2 Wave (telerik.com)
.NET Core 2 is great, most of the API is back, project references are seamless, and VS2017 is fast, lightweight and nice to use (even without resharper). A lot of 3rd party libraries are waiting on this too so there should be a lot more momentum this year.

It pretty much resembles the way .NET Framework also changed drastically from 1.0 to 2.0 which finally became the productive and trusted framework of today.

It's also really nice to be able to see all of this happening out in the open with the actual developers and leaders at Microsoft. They don't always make the right/best decision but at least they explain what they did and they're definitely taking feedback. It's very refreshing from the old .NET days where everything was opaque until the new release notes came out.

Its really great, but some of the APIs could have been re-designed slightly when they "rebooted" the framework... e.g. getting rid of factory patterns when strictly not needed and such for added consistency.

I just looked up what exactly .NET Core is and landed on the installation guide page[1], which includes installation videos for Windows and Mac OS. It's quite funny how they, uhm, adapted those to target audiences... :)

[1]: www.microsoft.com/net/core

I wonder if there is some confusion between .NET Standard and .NET Core. As .NET Standard 2.0 is a thing but I can't find any official reference to .NET Core 2 yet. Obvious, this will eventually come but it's not on the roadmap yet as far as I can see.

https://github.com/aspnet/home/wiki/roadmap

https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/dotnet/2016/07/15/net-core-...

Disclaimer: I've not been paying as close attention as I did last year when writing my book on .NET Core (https://unop.uk/book/). So I may just have missed something.

I just saw the name telerik and didn't bother to even open the link.

I've had nightmares with their stuff. Their standard response to any problems you might have with their controls is "wait for the next version"

I've finally got to the stage where none of my projects contain 3rd party dependencies that aren't open source. It has removed a whole load of aggravation and expense.

> It's hard to imagine ASP.NET development without Telerik controls.

That was pretty funny.

My experience with Telerik has been similar, although not as bad as yours I guess, plus it was long ago. However, this article seems to be mostly about .NET Core and Telerik-independent.

.NET Core is great technology and really fun to follow but ...

I don't think it's ready for prime time yet. Gonna give it at least another year.

.NET Core Whatever Wave - it won't work as advertised. The team don't even have an established release process. This whole situation is like OS/2 and IBM if you know what I mean.

