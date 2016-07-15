It pretty much resembles the way .NET Framework also changed drastically from 1.0 to 2.0 which finally became the productive and trusted framework of today.
It's also really nice to be able to see all of this happening out in the open with the actual developers and leaders at Microsoft. They don't always make the right/best decision but at least they explain what they did and they're definitely taking feedback. It's very refreshing from the old .NET days where everything was opaque until the new release notes came out.
reply
[1]: www.microsoft.com/net/core
https://github.com/aspnet/home/wiki/roadmap
https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/dotnet/2016/07/15/net-core-...
Disclaimer: I've not been paying as close attention as I did last year when writing my book on .NET Core (https://unop.uk/book/). So I may just have missed something.
I've had nightmares with their stuff. Their standard response to any problems you might have with their controls is "wait for the next version"
That was pretty funny.
I don't think it's ready for prime time yet. Gonna give it at least another year.
It pretty much resembles the way .NET Framework also changed drastically from 1.0 to 2.0 which finally became the productive and trusted framework of today.
It's also really nice to be able to see all of this happening out in the open with the actual developers and leaders at Microsoft. They don't always make the right/best decision but at least they explain what they did and they're definitely taking feedback. It's very refreshing from the old .NET days where everything was opaque until the new release notes came out.
reply