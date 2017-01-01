Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Xiaomi's global vice president Hugo Barra is leaving the company (gadgetsnow.com)
I might be too sentimental (knowing that it's PR speak and therefore downplayed) the last paragraph strikes me as sheer hell.

"What I've realized is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health. My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I've left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return,"

Was he in China? Culture shock can be quite devastating. And you might think that after 3 1/2 years that you get used to your new environment, but it can actually get progressively worse. I was pretty lucky that when I moved to Japan I instantly felt at home. I've seen people pretty much melt down from the stress of having all their values brought into question and everything that they thought was common sense thrown out of the window. Even when you have a good gig and you love what you are doing, it can be impossible to continue. The worst bit is that it can actually be harder to return because without knowing it, you can change. And everything your remember about home is a little different. I remember the first time I went abroad, when I returned I felt that I lost my home. It took me years to find a new one.

Xiaomi strikes me as one of the very few Chinese gadget companies I would buy from. Their phones always look polished and their specs are always fantastic for the dollar spent.

I have no idea about their quality but some day I will take the plunge and buy.

>I have no idea about their quality

Got Redmi Note 3 Pro a while back from China.

Came unlocked (+) but rom was adware probably installed by seller (-) - installed CM immediately and it was trivial (it did require a PC and a few CLI commands so for end users this might not be as trivial).

So about the phone - the reason I got it is because it seemed like a smartphone that had everything I needed (browsing/4g/streaming) at a price point where I wouldn't care if I lost it or it broke down (~150€ with VAT after imports). The screen is great, touch accuracy is very good which was my main problem with cheap chinese phones before. Battery life is OK, lasts me a day with 4G and WiFi on and a few hours of active use. One problem that was specific to my device I guess is that the notification LED is stuck in red - it blinks in other colors when I get notifications, etc. but it's always red (and this was before I installed CM). Maybe pulling the battery out and returning it would fix it but that seemed involved and I don't care enough it doesn't bother me anymore. Camera is mediocre, it will snap pictures when I need to share something practical (like sending a picture of a document that arrived or a package or stuff like that), but it's not something I would for taking photos - but I don't do that anyway so it doesn't matter to me. Fingerprint sensor works fine. It doesn't look cheap. Overall great value for money, unless you need a phone for taking photos I don't see why you would pay more for an android phone as an average user.

> One problem that was specific to my device I guess is that the notification LED is stuck in red - it blinks in other colors when I get notifications, etc. but it's always red (and this was before I installed CM).

MIUI has options to set all notifications, calls and messaging. So any app that doesn't have own color settings blinks in the color of the default set. For apps that don't have LED notifications (I'm looking at you Instagram, is it really so hard in 2017) I use Light Manager app.

I have a Mi4 and I couldn't be happier with the price/quality of this phone. The camera is not that great but I don't really use it anyway.

Also their laptop is a really polished product.

Try out the piston earphones. For ~£5 you can't go too wrong. I'm really happy with them.

I own a Xiaomi product (not a phone)

Xiaomi phones have the same problem as all Chinese phones: If you can't put Cyanogen mod on it, it is close to useless.

MIUI > AOSP/Google Android, but that's my opinion.

They even fixed the shitty non existant backup/restore situation on Android, hence why Titanium Backup&Restore is the best selling paid app for years.

Not to mention updates, my budget 135€ device has January 2017 Android security update and is updated weekly.

It has it's own funny things though, like expanding notifications with two fingers only and a bit fiddling to allow apps to run in background and receive notifications, but this whitelisting isn't anything different that other Android vendors have done to save battery.

Cyanogen is not the only choice. Unlike most chinese manufacturers Xiaomi's MIUI is decent and is regularly updated.

I put CM on the two Xiaomi phones I own, but other people are quite happy with MIUI. It's seems to be fairly polished and is updated regularly. Not sure how it can be described as useless.

I don't get the poster above either, the success of MIUI is what propelled Xiaomi into their hardware business after all. There was (and probably still is) a decent following in the west maintaining many community ports of MIUI.

Xiaomi turns out to not have a big moat. And run on extremely thin margins. Top line growth has been flat. And the writing on the wall is that we might be seeing revenue contraction ahead.

I wonder what their private market valuation is doing?

As owner of one of their excellent products, I couldn't care less about their private valuation.

(btw, mi is owned by their employees)

