Show HN: Extend and automate JIRA workflows using Groovy
At work we recently updated JIRA and were forced to update all plugins, unfortunately one of those turned from free to paid (ScriptRunner). The pricing seemed ridiculous so I challenged myself to create an alternative plugin and here is the result!

https://marketplace.atlassian.com/plugins/it.johno.jira.mercury/server/overview






