Show HN: Extend and automate JIRA workflows using Groovy
johnou
8 minutes ago
At work we recently updated JIRA and were forced to update all plugins, unfortunately one of those turned from free to paid (ScriptRunner). The pricing seemed ridiculous so I challenged myself to create an alternative plugin and here is the result!
https://marketplace.atlassian.com/plugins/it.johno.jira.mercury/server/overview
