Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Barclays took my £440,000 and put me through hell (theguardian.com)
9 points by csomar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





So people are starting to realise that they can't actually trust the organisations that control their money. I wonder if this sort of thing will raise awareness about who we actually trust, and whether we should be trusting anyone at all.

reply


If the purpose behind is is to get the government to force banks to responsibly handle money ... you forget it's the government that requires these rules in the first place. Barclays obviously carries the biggest part of the blame, but when consulting for a bank, we were constantly reminded that there are EU regulations stating that any transaction above 10.000 euros is to be automatically flagged and reported, and if such a transaction is "unusual" (yes that's what the government rule says), it is to be blocked, along with all other transactions on the account, until evidence is provided that the transaction was (a) legitimate (b) not made with the purpose of evading tax. Note that the owner of the blocked account needs to prove the tax department has no issues (for instance a letter stating no outstanding debts).

If Barclays is anything like my local banks, it sucks, but chances are they're not doing this just to spite their customers.

Since that job I carry 1000 euros in cash in my wallet, and never again shall I have a single bank account again. I managed to have a third account in a separate country last year under a not-identical name (if you're married in the EU chances are you have the right to use any combination of yours and your spouses names, including both of them with or without a dash in between).

reply


I think the law is the problem. First, banks should not be held responsible for wrong doings by their customers. (think if hosting companies were responsible for the content their customers publish).

Second, the law gives them power without a recourse. This is because the law makes them responsible in case one of their customers were laundering money.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: