As for strings, meh. But consistency is nice. Line length exceeding an arbitrary standard, fine. Rules can be broken if there's a good reason.
For strings that are meant for human consumption, use double quotes, otherwise use single quotes.
This is super practical when looking strings meant for translation, end-user formatting, and such.
80 characters helps a lot since you can count on all code to fit within a certain area - so you can run three side/side text buffers in your text editor, instead of two with lots of useless white space because a few lines might be too long.
Doing a simple overview of the requests library, most of the lines over 80 characters are just laziness such as:
https://github.com/kennethreitz/requests/blob/master/tests/t...
And a few of the actual potential cases for going over 80 characters can still be broken down:
https://github.com/kennethreitz/requests/blob/master/request...
r.headers['Proxy-Authorization'] = _basic_auth_str(self.username,
self.password)
Does anyone else feel this way? Or I like it because I had to do it and therefore had to like it in the process.
Then I was assigned a project where this was enforced in the test suite and had to religiously follow pep8.
It took a while to get used to but after a while the benefits (like fitting into everyone's editor configuration, cleaner list comprehensions etc) became apparent.
Now I'm the one to put flake8 as a part of the test suite in any new python project :)
Yes, it can. It also might end up being: a) less readable, b) uglier
Resources are limited so I'd rather devote my efforts to fixing major styling problems rather than a line that goes over 3 characters
Having a hard limit is overblown nitpickness (and even the 1st line of Pep8 warns you against those)
Not to mention how to do line continuation involves different conflicting styles
I did a search through our codebase for line lengths over 80 or 100 characters and found remarkably few. Most were comment lines.
Just do whatever you feel like. If your editor, linter, or review process makes you change it, those things are broken.
My issue with this is that, in reality, everything will now be 100 chars.
