If I could amend PEP 8 (kennethreitz.org)
Agreed, "aligned with opening delimiter" is brain dead, you just waste time re-justify everything if you refactor. It's just more effort in the long run, and for what? It isn't prettier, more readable, or more convenient.

As for strings, meh. But consistency is nice. Line length exceeding an arbitrary standard, fine. Rules can be broken if there's a good reason.

With regards to string quotes, I've always used this idiom, which I find fantastic:

For strings that are meant for human consumption, use double quotes, otherwise use single quotes.

This is super practical when looking strings meant for translation, end-user formatting, and such.

I don't agree with allowing characters to go over 80 - there is rarely a time the code can't be broken down to fit.

80 characters helps a lot since you can count on all code to fit within a certain area - so you can run three side/side text buffers in your text editor, instead of two with lots of useless white space because a few lines might be too long.

Doing a simple overview of the requests library, most of the lines over 80 characters are just laziness such as:

https://github.com/kennethreitz/requests/blob/master/tests/t...

And a few of the actual potential cases for going over 80 characters can still be broken down:

https://github.com/kennethreitz/requests/blob/master/request...

          r.headers['Proxy-Authorization'] = _basic_auth_str(self.username,
                                                             self.password)

I was in the camp of "I disagree with 79 character rule" when I started. However, as someone who has written lots of Python for work, I realized that it does make the code look more readable and while I used to do it initially out of compliance with the existing code, I now do it it because I like it.

Does anyone else feel this way? Or I like it because I had to do it and therefore had to like it in the process.

I was the same and of the opinion that this was mostly a relic of the past.

Then I was assigned a project where this was enforced in the test suite and had to religiously follow pep8. It took a while to get used to but after a while the benefits (like fitting into everyone's editor configuration, cleaner list comprehensions etc) became apparent.

Now I'm the one to put flake8 as a part of the test suite in any new python project :)

> there is rarely a time the code can't be broken down to fit.

Yes, it can. It also might end up being: a) less readable, b) uglier

Resources are limited so I'd rather devote my efforts to fixing major styling problems rather than a line that goes over 3 characters

Having a hard limit is overblown nitpickness (and even the 1st line of Pep8 warns you against those)

Not to mention how to do line continuation involves different conflicting styles

I have lots of classes and method names that are descriptive but also make 80 chars harder to read. In past I've had to sacrifice readibility to follow strict 80 char limit rule it is a bad idea to enforce it. 99% of time you are not doing merges that require you to have 3 side by side buffers. It makes no sense to point this as the main reason to maintain the limit in my opinion. 100 char limit is way more sane, 95% of time 79 is enough for me but for the remaining 5% to enforce it means to actually make it less readable or make more cryptic variable names which is even worse imo..

I like descriptive names too, EvenToThePointOfAbsurdity, but if the 80 char limit is starting to be imposing, it's usually an indication that code should be refactored as it's being indented too much, or one thing is trying to do too many things.

I think this concern over an absolute limit on line length is overblown. Where I work now, we don't use a hard limit on line length. The rule is "keep it readable." That usually means lines less than 100 characters. I try to keep it below 80 myself, but I wouldn't complain about a 120 character line.

I did a search through our codebase for line lengths over 80 or 100 characters and found remarkably few. Most were comment lines.

In situations where the language allows either quote, I think any ounce of time spent by anyone debating to use one or the other is pure waste, including this comment.

Just do whatever you feel like. If your editor, linter, or review process makes you change it, those things are broken.

How do they suggest you indent function arguments? The Javascript way? Because I don't like that one at all.

>Line-length can exceed 79 characters, to 100, when convenient.

My issue with this is that, in reality, everything will now be 100 chars.

