1. Define the dimensions for the view port (640 x 480, for example). This means, there are 640 times 480 (= 307,200) pixel locations in the viewport
2. Procure 640 times 480 (= 307,200) images of people pointing to each of the pixel locations
3. Save each image with the corresponding X,Y pixel location it points to in, say, a database
Run:
1. Get the (x,y) location of the mouse pointer on the view port
2. Query the database with the (x,y) co-ordinates and retrieve the corresponding image
3. Display image
