Announcing Pipenv (kennethreitz.org)
> I wrote a new tool this weekend, called pipenv.

> It harnesses Pipfile, pip, and virtualenv into one single toolchain. It features very pretty terminal colors.

For a weekend project, this has some very nice things.

Which removes the need for me to run my own project that basically does these things... In more or less, a worse way.

Everything I've come to expect from Reitz, and hopefully it'll gain some decent ground like other projects of the same author.

