The Women's Marches maybe the largest in US history (vox.com)
This is truly unprecedented. For perspective, the largest march on DC during the Vietnam War was 500,000. Adjusted for population, that would be 784,411 people.

Estimated crowd in DC on Saturday was 1.2 million. Nationwide, it was 3 million. Just one of the six Los Angeles area protests had 750,000 people.

Even Witchita, Kansas had thousands.

I've never seen anything like this, and it's just the beginning.

