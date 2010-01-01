Companies that provide IDC, ISP, CDN services, without authorization, are prohibited to set up or lease connections (including virtual private networks), to conduct business operations across borders.
I guess it means if you're a ISP etc, you're not allowed to sell VPN services without authorization.
It says nothing about individuals purchasing VPN services from foreign providers.
It's nonetheless a chilling sign that they're restricting VPN access, which is consistent with the overall tightening of internet control that's been going on for quite a while.
It comes as no surprise though, given 2017 will see the Party's 19th national congress. A lot will happen to make sure the internet does absolutely nothing remotely similar to what happened in the Middle East in 2010.
reply
I was wondering, "what just happened internally in China that they want to censor for a year or so?" Then it dawned on me...they want to censor everything until the 2018 Winter Olympics is over with. I was wondering if Trump had tweeted, "free Tibet," or something like that.
They've given a quite (technically) reasonable timeline for this, so believe they are serious on this one. If they put punitive, even the slightest like cut the wire or urge your ISP to stop service.
All this sort of thing worldwide makes me wonder why there isn't more of an exponential growth in movement to decentralized or federated platforms. It's definitely seen a lot of growth, but with concerns about centralized censorship and monitoring in various places, it seems like it should be getting more attention.
Maybe it's irrelevant in the case of China, or maybe it's a good place to use as a thought experiment because censorship strategies have been played out so thoroughly there.
I think it's very easy to look at the state of the world and judge it to be an egregious violation of human rights, and the solution is simple. Implementing it, however, is complicated by external factors and always is in these situations.
In any case proxied have definitely been soft banned. If you try searching for vpn/proxy you'll get dead connections. If a url has the same, you'll also get a dead connection (as opposed to a "this is banned" page)
Also perhaps of note... When a law isn't working (ie indoor smoking ban) they have been known to just re-issue it.
cant open this article without vpn, but seems bad.
Companies that provide IDC, ISP, CDN services, without authorization, are prohibited to set up or lease connections (including virtual private networks), to conduct business operations across borders.
I guess it means if you're a ISP etc, you're not allowed to sell VPN services without authorization.
It says nothing about individuals purchasing VPN services from foreign providers.
It's nonetheless a chilling sign that they're restricting VPN access, which is consistent with the overall tightening of internet control that's been going on for quite a while.
It comes as no surprise though, given 2017 will see the Party's 19th national congress. A lot will happen to make sure the internet does absolutely nothing remotely similar to what happened in the Middle East in 2010.
reply