Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Going Inside All Four Rolex Manufacturing Facilities(2015) (hodinkee.com)
9 points by Inconel 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hey, uh, why the fuck does this website want to send me notifications? That really makes me want to bounce from a page ASAP, especially one that is just serving up an article on the surface.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: