Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Going Inside All Four Rolex Manufacturing Facilities(2015)
(
hodinkee.com
)
9 points
by
Inconel
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
legodt
6 minutes ago
Hey, uh, why the fuck does this website want to send me notifications? That really makes me want to bounce from a page ASAP, especially one that is just serving up an article on the surface.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply