Simple Wi-Fi Yagi (extra range with no electronics)
I am wondering if antenna calculations are applicable for all types of routers. If not, how can I adapt it to my own setup?

itll be applicable for any 2.4ghz, 50 ohm radio

Not really. It's only really applicable to any router that uses a dipole antenna.

Pragmatically, this means it's only really an option on routers with external whip antennas. Lots of routers have internal antennas, at which point you're going to have problems attaching the thing. Also, if the internal antennas aren't dipoles, it's not an option at all without significant redesign.

there are a ton of routers with replaceable antennas where the connector is coaxed directly into the front end, like in the article.

i assumed that anyone trying this would have one of those.

Could something like this have any impact on a bluetooth antenna?

What is the legality of this? I have a vague suspicion that operating a device like this would violate some FCC regulations.

Good intuitions. FCC regulations restrict EIRP[0], which is essentially "what is the signal strength in the strongest direction". It's possible that increasing directionality of your antenna puts you over the EIRP limit (given how routers already try to get _really_ close to it to improve performance).

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equivalent_isotropically_radia...

Yep. Specifically you'd need to adjust your TX power down to 27 dBm (from a max of 30 dBm) for an AP, or 29 dBm for a station. http://www.air802.com/fcc-rules-and-regulations.html gives a nice summary.

Right? Why wouldn't the router companies include this somehow in their designs if it actually improved performance?

Because it's illegal, is why.

FCC regulations (afaik) only apply to the power output of the device, modifying the antenna like this shouldn't change the power output.

FCC regulates EIRP, which is output+antenna gain. For this to be strictly legal you would need to adjust the power down until the EIRP is within the legal limit. Actually to be strictly legal I think it would need to be type excepted by the FCC.

That being said if you're using this in your home/office on a legal channel it would be really difficult to even tell from outside you were using it and almost certainly not worth the FCCs time to even try to watch for it. It's not that much extra gain over the stock antenna.

If it's like here in Australia, they do consider EIRP. So a directional antenna would increase the EIRP, but with just 100mw tx at the output, I doubt EIRP would be over the limit (4W for 2.4Ghz ISM in Australia).

