reply
Pragmatically, this means it's only really an option on routers with external whip antennas. Lots of routers have internal antennas, at which point you're going to have problems attaching the thing. Also, if the internal antennas aren't dipoles, it's not an option at all without significant redesign.
i assumed that anyone trying this would have one of those.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equivalent_isotropically_radia...
Because it's illegal, is why.
That being said if you're using this in your home/office on a legal channel it would be really difficult to even tell from outside you were using it and almost certainly not worth the FCCs time to even try to watch for it. It's not that much extra gain over the stock antenna.
reply