Apparently this bill has been introduced every time a new Congress has come in for the last 20 years.

See http://www.snopes.com/us-pulling-out-of-un/


It's a bill, to end membership of the United States in the United Nations.

Can someone explain what this means? What are the chances of this bill being implemented? What are the consequences to USA and the world?


On the one hand, it's an Alabama Representative introducing a bill to a committee, which is the earliest stage for any legislation to be in. Many, many bills die at this stage, and are never, ever implemented.

On the other hand, these are insane times and many initiatives are now being spearheaded by the kind of people who think the United Nations is an Illuminati cult dedicated to eliminating the nation-state as an institution.

The consequences would likely be geopolitical turmoil, since America has a veto-vote on the UN Security Council.


Until the number of cosponsors reaches at least double digits, it can be ignored.

It's an Israel thing. Some members of Congress are angry with the UN about sanctioning Israel over their eviction of Arabs for more Jewish settlements.[1]

[1] http://www.newsweek.com/israel-palestine-united-nations-sett...


It's chances are slim. It would likely mean that the UN would become completely powerless


There was a Women's March. Where's the tech march? This isn't a tech story unless you count being alive as a tech issue.




