See http://www.snopes.com/us-pulling-out-of-un/
Can someone explain what this means? What are the chances of this bill being implemented? What are the consequences to USA and the world?
On the other hand, these are insane times and many initiatives are now being spearheaded by the kind of people who think the United Nations is an Illuminati cult dedicated to eliminating the nation-state as an institution.
The consequences would likely be geopolitical turmoil, since America has a veto-vote on the UN Security Council.
It's an Israel thing. Some members of Congress are angry with the UN about sanctioning Israel over their eviction of Arabs for more Jewish settlements.[1]
[1] http://www.newsweek.com/israel-palestine-united-nations-sett...
