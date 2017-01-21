Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Popular Selfie App Sending User Data to China, Researchers Say (theintercept.com)
9 points by bootload 1 hour ago | 3 comments





The media really likes to take it to 11 when security researchers find issues. In this case, it looks like the App is sending lots of identifying information about you for advertising purposes.

Is that Evil? Yes. Is that done all the time in lots of apps and websites? Yes. Do I wish advertisers would stop being idiots and assuming that these practices improve advertising effectiveness? Yes. Is this a serious security threat? Probably not.

Do any popular Western apps collect the same range of data? I won't install the Facebook app because I don't really trust it. Wouldn't be surprised if they were suggesting friends based on Wi-Fi access points we're both nearby.

If it were sent to the US it would be ok! /s

