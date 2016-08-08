Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
All United Airlines flights grounded due to a computer outage (nbcnews.com)
27 points by perseusprime11 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





The US airline industry has a serious problem with these outages. By my count, 4 major airlines have been hit with system-wide computer-related outages in the last year (southest, jetblue, delta, united).

This article goes into some detail of why it happens: http://money.cnn.com/2016/08/08/technology/delta-airline-com.... It seems like human error and fragile computer systems are the biggest issues.

reply


I have no reason to believe that there's any malice involved here.

I also think that incidents like this might become more common as the state of cyber warfare progresses. As engineers, we should take care to build secure software, especially when that software underlies important systems. We should impress upon non-technical management the importance of doing so, even if it may take a little more time or money in the short term.

reply


Currently sitting on a plane at O'Hare, can't get to gate because they won't let any planes leave to clear a spot for my plane. What a nightmare.

reply


Waiting in SLC terminal. Crew has to be off the clock in an hour. Not likely getting home tonight.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: