Ask HN: How to make coding at home not feel like work?

I program at work most days, for most of the day. I enjoy programming, and when I come home I want to program more (to learn and build things). My issue is, I associate coding with work. Sometimes after coding at home and returning to work I have a "burnout" feeling, similar to that I get after working weekends. In the past, my home computer setup was similar to my work setup (a desktop with 2 monitors). I switched to a laptop at home, which helped. Does anyone else relate to this experience? If so, have you found any ways of solving it?