|
|Ask HN: Why are hn discussions of a higher quality?
|
1 point by Havoc 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Clearly a very subjective topic so work with me here...(and forgive my clumsy explanation).
Comparing hn to other discussion boards I'd say it has far higher quality discussions yet I can see no obvious signs of moderation. (Or even aggressive algos like reddit).
Responses are generally well reasoned, low on personal attack & other undesirable traits. Criticising people frequently results in introspection on their part rather than blind retribution.
All this is great of course...yet leaves me a little confused as to what the magic behind the curtains is. What's different vs other discussion boards?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
HN also forbids the discussion of what CNN considers news. We don't have endless knock-down-drag-outs about the usual subjects.
Also HN has a fairly unique community of people who are interested in both technology and business, no matter where they are located.
reply