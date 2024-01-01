A huge part of the rhetoric in the election was that coal workers were going to get their jobs back. Now, any thinking person knows that was a big fat lie. But I don't expect coal workers to be thinking people, I expect them to be wishful thinkers, because that's all they've ever known. But they voted on the basis of getting their jobs back, so I'm curious how everyone involved evaluates this in the context of what was not at all brought up in any meaningful way in the election: these mining robots.
reply
A huge part of the rhetoric in the election was that coal workers were going to get their jobs back. Now, any thinking person knows that was a big fat lie. But I don't expect coal workers to be thinking people, I expect them to be wishful thinkers, because that's all they've ever known. But they voted on the basis of getting their jobs back, so I'm curious how everyone involved evaluates this in the context of what was not at all brought up in any meaningful way in the election: these mining robots.
reply