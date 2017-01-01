Having USB ports on a bus is nice, and would likely help out those who forget to charge their phone while they sleep, those who don't have access to a stable residence, or those who used more charge than usual and are now low battery, but is absolutely not a "it's 2017 -- why isn't this a thing" requirement for something as short-term as one's trip on most public transport.
Instead, USB charging-only ports or other ways of charging one's phone should be ubiquitous in places where one spends a long-enough time anyway: long-distance transportation (buses, trains, planes, cars, ferries, etc.), and workplaces, even in places where one must place their phone in a locker for the entire shift.
