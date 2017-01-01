Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It’s 2017, every city needs buses with USB ports (theverge.com)
3 points by jseliger 46 minutes ago





Smartphones hold about a day's charge, which is fairly terrible compared to the old dumbphone days, but fits fairly well with an average person's daily schedule: you return to your place of shelter and charge your phone for about two hours while you sleep.

Having USB ports on a bus is nice, and would likely help out those who forget to charge their phone while they sleep, those who don't have access to a stable residence, or those who used more charge than usual and are now low battery, but is absolutely not a "it's 2017 -- why isn't this a thing" requirement for something as short-term as one's trip on most public transport.

Instead, USB charging-only ports or other ways of charging one's phone should be ubiquitous in places where one spends a long-enough time anyway: long-distance transportation (buses, trains, planes, cars, ferries, etc.), and workplaces, even in places where one must place their phone in a locker for the entire shift.

Yet another attack vector yay!

