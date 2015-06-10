Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
1 in 68 children on autism spectrum, says US CDC (cdc.gov)
Prematurity is linked to developmental delay and is suspected to be correlated with more pronounced Autism spectrum attributes.

I wonder, in addition to the likely chemical sources, how many more children born early are saved than were in previous decades, and how they may be contributing to this rise.

I know that Surfactant has been around for decades now and I suspect but don't have data that it was the last truly game changing upgrade to NICUs.

The CDC has said with this data "this is up". I think the data is out there to also give a range of reasons and a likelihood for each.

On a personal note, if you suspect your child may be at risk for Autism, early therapy is available and effective. Get it, get it now, get as much of it for your child as you can. My contact info is in my profile and I am happy to point you to the data and assistance.

Multiple studies link parental age to autism. Teenage mothers, and to a much greater extent older parents (especially fathers) have a higher chance of autistic children.

http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2015/06/10/41320592...

https://www.autismspeaks.org/science/science-news/study-ties...

https://www.autismspeaks.org/science/science-news/large-stud...

It doesn't seem to be enough to account for the whole difference, but given the increasing parental age at birth, it's an appealing theory. Lots of developmental disorders, e.g. Down's syndrom, have already been linked to older parents.

I know "45 is the new 25" is popular, but biology is harder to convince.

This is a major public health crisis and there's not enough being done to help these kids. Where treatment is available there are long waitlists. Also ABA therapy is a huge growth industry. I encourage everyone to get involved. I worry greatly that the repeal of the ACA will doom many of these children in many states.

Autistic individuals don't need treatment, they need accommodation from society. (in my opinion, as an autist)

I think it unreasonable for you to claim to speak for everyone on the spectrum.

Is what you say true for some? Sure.

But there are many far more severely impaired who desperately need better support systems, as do their caregivers.

(S)he has more right to speak for us than the majority of (neurotypical) decision makers.

Especially considering there are some many that are unable to speak themselves.

I agree that society should make accommodations for this but it should also be looked at to see if we can 'cure' it. In the US, there's plenty of accommodations for handicap people (usually people who can't walk) but I'm fairly certain we're still looking for ways to 'fix' that.

I think what is needed is to understand what factors (e.g. environmental, genetic, etc) lead to autism so we as a society and parents can try to prevent it.

the increase in prevalence here [0] is due to more accurate identification ?

[0] https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/images/addmnetworkprevalen...

And at what point does this become an overdiagnosis, versus an increase in prevalence?

I'm by no means suggesting that autism can be an extremely serious disorder. The question is if these numbers represent an increase in serious cases.

