How to Become a Data Scientist – On Your Own (datasciencecentral.com)
We (Class Central) have been working on a Wirecutter-style guide on Data Science. Instead of presenting a list of resources, to try to recommend the best resource (mostly a MOOC).

Its a six part series, and so far on the first two parts have been published:

Part 1: The Best Intro to Programming Courses for Data Science [1]

Part 2: The Best Statistics & Probability Courses for Data Science [2]

Any feedback would be appreciated.

[1] https://www.class-central.com/report/best-programming-course...

[2] https://www.class-central.com/report/best-statistics-probabi...

I think the author of this post is unintentionally misleading. Becoming a data scientist is not a passive activity that can be taught solely through coursework, the only time the author mentions real-world applications is in the point mentioning competitions.

Every data scientist that's worth anything has either done a PhD or would be capable of doing a PhD, the distinguishing characteristics between PhD's and standard coursework is the incremental effort navigating uncertainty.

In the end, Data Science entails a great deal of uncertainty that makes most people uncomfortable.

disclaimer: you may need to have a masters in CS or Statistics to be taken seriously. For every success story you hear of someone "doing it on their own", scrutinize it enough and you'll see that they had either a decent educational background or support from a career facilitator (bootcamps).

