|Ask HN: Making time for side project?
1 point by tmaly 3 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|If you work full-time and also work on a side project outside of work, what strategies do you use to really make progress towards completing your project?
I try to get up early in the morning to hack on it, but progress is very limited.
I have taken the train and that has given me an hour each way to work on it. The only downside is that the train takes twice as long as driving.
