Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
CryptStreamPP: Encrypted, seekable, file streams for c++
(
github.com
)
1 point
by
dr_j_
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
jakobdabo
9 minutes ago
In summary, it supports a number of block ciphers (many of which are obsolete and insecure), uses the CTR mode of operation, PBKDF2, and no authentication.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply