Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CryptStreamPP: Encrypted, seekable, file streams for c++ (github.com)
1 point by dr_j_ 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





In summary, it supports a number of block ciphers (many of which are obsolete and insecure), uses the CTR mode of operation, PBKDF2, and no authentication.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: