ASUS Launches Raspberry Pi-Esque 'Tinker Board' with 4K Support (lifehacker.com.au)
21 points by rcarmo 1 hour ago | 5 comments





Can someone explain what prevents a board like this from supporting USB3 (vs. the Odroid boards)?

I either want something much smaller and cheaper for IoT tinkering or something with USB3 and gigabit ethernet for NAS and high-bandwidth sensors (cameras and depth cameras). Does anyone know a board in the latter category?

I know there is a fine line between imitation, flattery, and blatant cloning, but I for one applaud that the board and port layout match those of the RasPi.

This means cases and HATs and certain other peripherials are interchangeable (at least) at a mechanical level, which is a very good thing, instead of promulgating another custom form factor.

It's great that vendors are standardizing on the layout. The same thing happened with the IBM PC/AT motherboard, and that spawned the entire PC clone industry:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AT_(form_factor)

I think the minute it sells in the US I would order one, though I may have to wait if too many orders happen. If it stays at that under $80 range that is. I love the idea of having something the size of a RPi and being able to slap Linux on it and put services I can use in my LAN. Also of course the ability to be able to do much more with it. I wonder if there's a reason it hasn't hit the US yet.

What about 3D acceleration; does it come with drivers which fully support OpenGL?

