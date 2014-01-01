Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It's nice that we're looking to alternative ways to capture and store atmospheric CO2, but at time it also does look like we're working too hard to replicate a system that does that already (and has for a long time): plants.

Or does it mean that the time of planting trees and preserving forests is over now and we have to do it another (most often less efficient) way?

The problem with plants is that they do not sequester CO2 permanently; plants grow, die, and decompose, releasing carbon back into the atmosphere. Trees certainly work as a buffer in the sense that carbon in plants is carbon not in the atmosphere, but the amount you could hold is tiny in comparison to the amount that must be sequestered back in order to make a meaningful change in atmospheric and oceanic CO2 composition.

Nonetheless, plants have important benefits, since they alter the local climate by changing the albedo and perspirating. Perspiration of plants in jungles helps to create clouds and regulate humidity, and would help to counteract some of the negative effects of climate change.

Isn't soil basically just decomposed organic matter, i.e. a big carbon store? What fraction of a plant's carbon goes into the soil vs. into the air?

In most soils the carbon is eventually released by the decay process (through decompositor organisms), though some generally stays sequestered (witness terra preta for instance). Some soils like peats and taiga are strong sinks as they prevent complete decay of organic material, and thus release of the carbon (until they're burned away).

By burying a plant, you could consciously make that fraction very close to 1. This is a way to fertilize the soil for future plants, and is called hugelkultur.

Biochar is a possible method to permanently store the CO2 captured from plant matter.

Playing devil's advocate here, water vapor is an incredibly powerful greenhouse gas, even more so than CO2.

I was hoping that someone would mention biochar. Heating your house using the leftover heat from the process of creating biochar could be carbon negative.

I agree there's potential in its use, but what I'm afraid of is 1) the high nutrient requirements needed to grow the biochar at a scale useful to offset global warming, and 2) Biochar is basically coal, which could be burned and converted into CO2 again.

Bury it back. We seem to have huge cavities from used-up coal mines. We could refill them.


We pull almost all of the CO2 we burn from coal and oil, which were basically underground carbon reserves. To replace all of that CO2 with plant matter would take an immense amount of nutrients, which have to come from somewhere. Then there's the chance that the plant matter will turn to coal or oil again, meaning it may be used again. By turning the CO2 directly into carbonate, you both remove the need for nutrients and turn the CO2 into a form that is both incredibly stable and not useful for any energy purposes, lessening the chance that it will make its way back into the atmosphere.

Plant nutrients are minerals, primarily of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, in the form of inorganic compounds or salts. When a plant dies it decomposes and the minerals are released and "recycled". Certainly that's how carbon got to be stored in the first place (by growth of plants) so obviously the availability of nutrients in soils was naturally adequate to support the relative deposition of carbon.

Carbonates are among the most common minerals on earth, particularly as calcium carbonate in its many forms. Calcium carbonate is slightly soluble in water and subject to degradation in acidic environments. While hardly an impervious carbon dioxide store, its easy degradation makes it an extremely useful mineral for essential industrial infrastructure.

Exactly. We have pulled an unnatural amount of "usable carbon" to the surface, which, even if it becomes a part of a natural, stable, cycle, will leave us with a higher net amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. We can only go back to "natural" CO2 levels through unnatural means, unless we are willing to measure time on a geological time scale (the millions of years it will take to replace oil reserves from the swamps of today). So until then, we would still be dealing with an acidic ocean and a greenhouse atmosphere.

Plants don't usually store CO2 long term. You have to do something with them after they grow, or else they decompose and put the CO2 right back into the air.

> Plants don't usually store CO2 long term.

That's not true, a stable mature forest is a long-term carbon store, the release from decomposition being offset by capture by new growth.

And depending on the underlying soils it may be a net sink until it's clear cut and burned away (e.g. peat swamps as in south-east asian islands).

The point is that a stable forest neither absorbs nor emits net carbon, so if we want to reduce/reverse the rate at which carbon in the atmosphere is growing we need an ongoing net carbon sink. Solid C02 storage can potentially provide this.

> The point is that a stable fotest neither absorbs nor emits net carbon so if we want to reduce/reverse the rate at which carbon in the atmosphere is growing we need an ongoing net carbon sink. Solid C02 storage can potentially provide this.

Growing forests are carbon sinks, until the forest stops growing (and it becomes a carbon store)...

Yes of course, but unlike solid storage, there isn't nearly enough feasible areas to grow forest for a long-term solution.

Peat is a great long-term storage for atmospheric carbon [1].

[1] http://www.ipcc.ie/a-to-z-peatlands/peatland-action-plan/cli...

You mean like eat them?

No, eating a plant turns it into CO2. Our / animals' bodies burn the sugars (which were the store of C) into co2 and energy, using the original o2 produced by the plant to convert that co2 into those sugars.

It's more meaningful to reason about co2 storage in terms of area dedicated to plants, than the plants themselves.

Cutting them will indirectly release the carbon. Making plants into building materials or cabinetry keeps the carbon locked.

Though even cutting it to firewood has zero sum long-term CO2 balance as long as the forest itself sustains.

s/cutting/eating/ ?

Its not either or at this point, you need both (as many as possible) solutions. In some regard CO2 storage solutions are better because you can make use of lower priced real estate like ocean floor vs growing plants and forests which take away real estate that can be used for human habitation and agriculture. Also CO2 storage is more stable in time. Like 100 years from now, people might just choose to cut down the forests and just release all that stored carbon back.

Reforestation is good in regions that used to have forests. But using rocks might also work in ardi regions where freshwater is a limited resource (I assume they can just use salt water to pump CO2 into the rocks).

And you can't just plant forests everywhere, for example china experiences issues with its Green Wall, where the trees soak up so much water that it causes the ground water level to fall.

For $15/US resident/year (on average), you could sequester all the carbon you produce that year by having 150 trees planted in return for your donation: http://shindyapin.tumblr.com/post/141034501197/climate-chang...

Please do research into whatever organization you choose to use.

Some of the carbon offset organizations that plant trees are having a hard time finding people and land to do the work, since cash crop trees tend not to be good carbon collector/stores, poor farmers tend to forego the pay-for-trees to be able to grow cash crops.

I don't know the specific organizations, but I have heard that this can be a complication issue.

REVISION: If true, seems like it would feasible for the US, but unclear how regions like Africa & Asian would do the same. Any ideas?

Below is the original Comment with correction for accounting error.

_________

$15 per person per US person[2] per year does not sound like a lot, but in sum per year it's a massive amount of money; amount would be $4,847,228,805.

For example, per person using the 2014 net collections[1] of the US's net tax collections divided by the population estimate for July 2016[2], the US revenue per person is $8,000.

[1] ($2,690,755,432) https://www.irs.gov/uac/soi-tax-stats-collections-and-refund...

[2] (323,148,587) http://www.census.gov/popclock/

On the spreadsheet, money amounts are in thousands of dollars.

The US tax charts are reported in thousands, so 2.6 trillion / 323 million = 8k per person, not 8

Thanks, missed the "Money amounts are in thousands of dollars" - corrected the comment above.

Your first link, the numbers are in thousands of dollars so the correct amount is $2,690,755,432,000 nearly 3 trillion dollars.

Thanks, corrected the error.


What do taxes have to do with it? What I'm saying in my blog post is if you want to do something about your personal CO2 emissions and you live in the US, you could donate $15/year to sequester all of them (if you don't live in the US, you would probably need to donate less than $15 to sequester all your CO2 for that year, but you would have to do the calculation yourself).

Edited my comment to reflect this accounting error, revisit the comment to see the correction and related revision.

At the point you're spending billions in sum in a country for a reoccurring & necessary theoricially non-profit service, it would make more sense to do this via the government; yes, I get it's not a requirement, assumes government is functions efficiently, etc.

We burn oil to produce cheap energy and we get CO2 as a byproduct.

If you want to reverse the process you need some energy, so what would be the point of burning the oil in the first place?

The energy could be from wind, solar -- in fact it might be an ideal use case for those sources if the process can be done intermittently, i.e. whenever the wind is blowing or the sun is shining.

Or you could envision large carbon sequestration plants powered by on-site nuclear.

I thought algae was far more efficient than plants?

It is, but where would you get the nutrients needed to grow the algae at a scale needed to offset global climate change?

How about (farm) waste water runoff?

This has been suggested before. Scale is still hard. I read an article in the UC Davis algae magazine (http://www.algaeindustrymagazine.com/department/education/we...) a while ago that talked about flooding a fairly large acre (hectare) parcel with water, growing a layer of algae on it, then burying the algae. (process flood, algae mat grows, drain/evaporate, and plow it all under, then repeat.) The algae decomposition process releases methane (worse than CO2).

Would be very interesting to see nuclear energy sources harnessed to split carbon dioxide into oxygen and carbon or generated into liquid fuels.

I can't wait to see nuclear power plants selling oil and gasoline.

I believe the US Navy already have pilot plants for doing this on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. It's too expensive for land use but much better than shipping across potentially hostile waters.

(Gasoline on US bases in Afghanistan ended up costing something more than $100/USgal, due to being taken overland several thousand miles through Pakistan under armed escort due to occasional Taliban attack.)

For a number of reasons that won't happen with existing plants, but the two bigs ones are that the plant economics are based on selling electricity to the grid and the operating cost of a nuclear plant today, makes for very expensive oil and gasoline (an equivalent of $125 - $150 barrel of crude oil prices). However if you built a nuclear plant that was specifically designed for F-T (so for example you used it to bring the F-T reactor up to 1300 degrees) you might be able to get the cost down to something a bit more competitive at the moment. The big advantage of course is that you could build such a plant with a 50 mile (80 km) radius (thus ensuring that even a Chernobyl style disaster would have not have long term effects on anyone outside of the safe zone) build a rail spur or a pipeline to exfiltrate the production.

Scaling up this technique to make it practical is going to be challenging. And it is not enough to simply compute the quantity of carbon not emitted; the full energy-life-cycle of the sequestration needs to be computed as well.

Storing co2 under the sea? Imagine what a leaking well will look like: a giant soda straw injecting c02 directly where it can do the most damage.

Carbon storage may be a stop-gap but, as with "clean coal", is also used as a pr flag to justify continued fossil fuel expansion. With the price of solar dropping, that is where we should focus (and fusion).

This made me appreciate how much a few degrees C of climate change matter:

http://xkcd.com/1732/

When the world climate was 4.3 degrees Celsius colder, Boston was covered under a mile-high sheet of ice.

What about methane, anyone got stuff for that?? It's much more potent of a greenhouse gas than CO2.

