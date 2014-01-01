Or does it mean that the time of planting trees and preserving forests is over now and we have to do it another (most often less efficient) way?
Nonetheless, plants have important benefits, since they alter the local climate by changing the albedo and perspirating. Perspiration of plants in jungles helps to create clouds and regulate humidity, and would help to counteract some of the negative effects of climate change.
Playing devil's advocate here, water vapor is an incredibly powerful greenhouse gas, even more so than CO2.
Carbonates are among the most common minerals on earth, particularly as calcium carbonate in its many forms. Calcium carbonate is slightly soluble in water and subject to degradation in acidic environments. While hardly an impervious carbon dioxide store, its easy degradation makes it an extremely useful mineral for essential industrial infrastructure.
That's not true, a stable mature forest is a long-term carbon store, the release from decomposition being offset by capture by new growth.
And depending on the underlying soils it may be a net sink until it's clear cut and burned away (e.g. peat swamps as in south-east asian islands).
Growing forests are carbon sinks, until the forest stops growing (and it becomes a carbon store)...
It's more meaningful to reason about co2 storage in terms of area dedicated to plants, than the plants themselves.
And you can't just plant forests everywhere, for example china experiences issues with its Green Wall, where the trees soak up so much water that it causes the ground water level to fall.
Some of the carbon offset organizations that plant trees are having a hard time finding people and land to do the work, since cash crop trees tend not to be good carbon collector/stores, poor farmers tend to forego the pay-for-trees to be able to grow cash crops.
I don't know the specific organizations, but I have heard that this can be a complication issue.
Below is the original Comment with correction for accounting error.
_________
$15 per person per US person[2] per year does not sound like a lot, but in sum per year it's a massive amount of money; amount would be $4,847,228,805.
For example, per person using the 2014 net collections[1] of the US's net tax collections divided by the population estimate for July 2016[2], the US revenue per person is $8,000.
On the spreadsheet, money amounts are in thousands of dollars.
At the point you're spending billions in sum in a country for a reoccurring & necessary theoricially non-profit service, it would make more sense to do this via the government; yes, I get it's not a requirement, assumes government is functions efficiently, etc.
If you want to reverse the process you need some energy, so what would be the point of burning the oil in the first place?
Or you could envision large carbon sequestration plants powered by on-site nuclear.
I can't wait to see nuclear power plants selling oil and gasoline.
(Gasoline on US bases in Afghanistan ended up costing something more than $100/USgal, due to being taken overland several thousand miles through Pakistan under armed escort due to occasional Taliban attack.)
Carbon storage may be a stop-gap but, as with "clean coal", is also used as a pr flag to justify continued fossil fuel expansion. With the price of solar dropping, that is where we should focus (and fusion).
When the world climate was 4.3 degrees Celsius colder, Boston was covered under a mile-high sheet of ice.
