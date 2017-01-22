Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New Wyoming bill forbids utilities from using renewables (csmonitor.com)
73 points by xkcd-sucks 1 hour ago





The coal industry is one of, if not the largest industry in Wyoming. As wind and solar become the least-cost source of new generation, the economic viability of coal generation is threatened. Rather than allow the free market to select the least-cost solution, so-called Republicans who think government shouldn't pick winers, are picking winners.

Many of the west's coal power plants are powered from Wyoming coal. Lots of ways of life about to go away, lots of people desperately trying to protect the old. So strange to see this same theme repeated over and over in history, you'd think we'd learn after seeing this for so many centuries.

When it's your way of life that is threatened, it's hard to heed that lesson.

My way of life was just upended in October by machine learning, I didn't fight it instead I just switched careers. Not sure why others are so unwilling to do the same.

I think this is a very important point, in the past illiteracy used to be defined as people who couldn't read, in the future I think it's going to come to mean the people who can't or are unwilling to adapt and learn, we'll look down on them with pity like we used to all the people who couldn't read back in the 70s.

I'm curious, what did you do before?

Also curious. How far out did you see it coming?

How is this not the kind of regulations/laws/red tape oft decried by conservative, free market politicians? How is this not picking a winner, another practice oft decried by conservative, free market politicians?

Is this just a case of "free market for me, but merchantilism for thee"?

To paraphrase Lenin, in politics there are no ideologies, only expedience. Free markets are useful to promulgate when you're in the process of consolidating power, as they remove the barriers to the monopolistic capture of various parts of the social and economic fabric. Once things have frayed to the point that people are on the edge of revolt, you have to march in authoritarianism to "properly" direct their political hostility.

Where are solar panels made? Are they being dumped on the market? </rhetorical>

Missing from this article is the justification being given. They must have one, what is it?

“Wyoming is a great wind state and we produce a lot of wind energy. We also produce a lot of conventional energy, many times our needs. The electricity generated by coal is amongst the least expensive in the country. We want Wyoming residences to benefit from this inexpensive electrical generation. We do not want to be averaged into the other states that require a certain [percentage] of more expensive renewable energy.”

Edit: quote is from Bill sponsor

Are there any Wyoming people here who can comment on the feasibility of this passing? This is crony capitalism, government choosing "winners and losers", at its finest.

Not from WY, but have tried looking. The best source I've been able to find is: https://boingboing.net/2017/01/22/wyoming-bill-prohibits-pow...,

Which states it's not expected to pass

Jobs! and Profit!

Digging for coal puts Americans to work, but more importantly, brings profits to coal companies.

That is the justification.

Lobbyists for utility companies looking to preserve the status quo paid the lawmakers to do it. Isn't that obvious?

Same reason direct-to-consumer sales of Teslas are banned in Michigan.

It's the American free market at work!

Utilities don't necessarily support this because it keeps the status quo. Utilities make money buy building new plants and charging ratepayers the cost of the plant plus a rate of return on capital. That's why utilities supported Pres. Obama's Clean Power Plan.

> Wyoming is the nation's largest coal producer, fourth-largest natural-gas producer, and eighth-largest crude-oil producer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

While I don't know for sure, it feels like it can be inferred from `As a large state with a small population and lots of coal` to be job protection and corporate lobbying.

It's because they're assholes.

