SIP-Pi: SIP Answering Machine on Raspberry Pi (github.com)
Why have a SIP answering machine when you can create a SIP Server using Raspberry Pi? https://myvoipapp.com/docs/mss_services/raspberry_pi/index.h...

Just a question, not trying to degrade what you've done here which is really cool by the way.

SIP is an interesting technology; very much replicates the traditional phone architecture of separated control/data planes, call setup and so on. But there's so many pieces to it that it ends up rather inaccessible to people looking to get started with it.

I don't know that it can be said to replicate traditional phone architecture at all, for two reasons:

1) Unlike H.323 and friends, SIP is the product of rather purely Internet-orientated/IETF thinking, not ITU. It was initially designed to set up multimedia "sessions" of various kinds (few prescriptions as to what kind) over the Internet in a rather generic sense.

Aspects of "traditional phone architecture" have been painstakingly grafted onto SIP, with mixed results. Certain things that have been taken for granted for decades are extraordinarily complex to do with SIP, such as bridged/shared line appearances on office PBX systems, because ...

2) ... SIP decentralises a lot of intelligence and state, taking it out of the phone switch (or PBX) and putting it in the endpoint/handset itself.

A traditional PBX system or Class 5 subscriber switch is very all-knowing, in the way that SCCP-based Call Manager is all-knowing. SIP puts a lot more responsibility on the endpoints, leading to distributed systems challenges.

Reminds me of DoorPI, which uses SIP software to build a programmable Doorbell that calls to your phone: https://github.com/motom001/DoorPi

So this actually has nothing to do with the Raspberry Pi platform, and is just a SIP tool that should work on just about any Linux machine.

This demonstrates a setup that runs easily on rpi -- not a huge surprise as rpi is pretty powerful nowadays, but still a useful data point.

Rpi is a linux computer, so this is sort of a restatement of the Church-Turing Thesis?

