Just a question, not trying to degrade what you've done here which is really cool by the way.
1) Unlike H.323 and friends, SIP is the product of rather purely Internet-orientated/IETF thinking, not ITU. It was initially designed to set up multimedia "sessions" of various kinds (few prescriptions as to what kind) over the Internet in a rather generic sense.
Aspects of "traditional phone architecture" have been painstakingly grafted onto SIP, with mixed results. Certain things that have been taken for granted for decades are extraordinarily complex to do with SIP, such as bridged/shared line appearances on office PBX systems, because ...
2) ... SIP decentralises a lot of intelligence and state, taking it out of the phone switch (or PBX) and putting it in the endpoint/handset itself.
A traditional PBX system or Class 5 subscriber switch is very all-knowing, in the way that SCCP-based Call Manager is all-knowing. SIP puts a lot more responsibility on the endpoints, leading to distributed systems challenges.
