Ask HN: What apps are 'must haves' on your phone?
peterschroeder
14 minutes ago
I am curious about the apps people absolutely need on their phones.
Cozumel
1 minute ago
I have Spotify to control my PS4 with, a voice recorder for my piano lessons and Codebox which is a list of algorithms I can review and learn. I'm not really a big app user though.
