Ask HN: What apps are 'must haves' on your phone?
2 points by peterschroeder 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I am curious about the apps people absolutely need on their phones.





I have Spotify to control my PS4 with, a voice recorder for my piano lessons and Codebox which is a list of algorithms I can review and learn. I'm not really a big app user though.

