Why we should all have basic income (medium.com)
25 points by nmat 41 minutes ago





>>>Basic income guarantees you a monthly starting salary above the poverty line for the rest of your life

If the poverty line stayed constant, basic income is a no-brainer. But basic income makes the cost of goods rise. Demand for goods increases, but supply diminishes. Nobody will do the crap jobs without higher pay, raising the price of everything. Basic income is impossible.

What about machines doing most of the jobs so there are only a few jobs left? The value the machines generate would be enough to generate the basic income. Why is it impossible?

I think that is what they meant. When machines make all things so that they are basically free, then it mike work. Until then, doing UBI would cause supply shortages and higher prices.

If machines could be doing most of the jobs, they would be doing them regardless of basic income.

So, I, programmer, will be forced to work 12 hours per day to keep robots firmware up to date, while everybody else will enjoy free ride? Sorry, it will not work: I will chose free ride too.

Why not just decrease number of working hours to say 2 per day, but for everybody, instead?

> Sorry, it will not work: I will chose free ride too.

Maybe you would, but I think most people would rather have a job and be fabulously wealthy relative to those surviving on UBI alone. See: all the people who work 60h a week in SF making $200k instead of chilling at a bank working 35h for $80k.


If basic income is good enough for you, you may stop working. Some people need more than basic income.

I'm wondering what effect good virtual reality with a Metaverse as described in Snowcrash and Ready Player One will have on society. There is a potential that a large percentage of people will be happy with their virtual life even if they are poor in real life (as soon as the virtual reality is good enough to spend pretty much all of your time there).

It would certainly be nice if startups were ramen-profitable by default :)

