Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is there a way to sell my MVP
10 points by konschubert 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite
I started working on a little web service startup idea with a colleague about two months ago. We managed to implement a minimum viable product which at this point is basically just a website with registration, payment and a nice domain. But we realized that our passion for this project currently isn't strong enough compared to the legal legwork that comes with going public in our jurisdiction while dealing with our full time day jobs.

So, we figured that we might try sell the MPV plus domain to somebody who's in a better position to get the business started.

Is this at all a realistic idea? Where should we advertise it? For how much money could we expect to sell something like that?






Easy things: 1. Ideas 2. Name 3. Website with registration and payment

Hard things: 1. Acquiring paying customers 2. Keeping paying customers 2. Product Management once you have customers

People will pay you more for hard things than they will for easy things (there are, of course, exceptions to this, but execution of "great ideas" is much harder than having those ideas).

reply


You are right. I realize that. I know that an idea alone is worth very, very little. And an MVP is worth little more than nothing.

But even "little more than nothing" can is can be something. That's why I am asking.

reply


The problem is "value" if your MVP makes NO money that what is it worth? I sold my MVP to a private company then they paid me to customize it for them. It was in healthcare. The MVP had value for them, they wanted to license it to others in the same niche industry ( i kinda had to "sell'em" on this platform approach) but did it back like 3-4 years ago. Same approach could work for you.

reply


So you wanna sell domain, website and untested idea without customers?

reply


You sure can sell it, but it won't be very valuable. Less than the cost of building it for sure. Probably the only spot that would work for that is Flippa, but you could try to contact a broker like FE International to see if they might be able to help you.

reply


https://flippa.com/sell

reply


Could we see it? It is really hard to sell something without a revenue stream. Its value is closer to the value of the domain than a business.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: