Ask HN: Is there a way to sell my MVP

I started working on a little web service startup idea with a colleague about two months ago. We managed to implement a minimum viable product which at this point is basically just a website with registration, payment and a nice domain. But we realized that our passion for this project currently isn't strong enough compared to the legal legwork that comes with going public in our jurisdiction while dealing with our full time day jobs. So, we figured that we might try sell the MPV plus domain to somebody who's in a better position to get the business started. Is this at all a realistic idea? Where should we advertise it? For how much money could we expect to sell something like that?