Ask HN: Alternative to Dropbox Public folder
Dropbox is deactivating their public folder so that you no longer can have "public" files in it.

I have some files that programs read to determine whether they should auto-update and if so they download a file(installer) from the public folder and installs. Are there any good alternatives to Dropbox which would enable me to keep this functionality?






