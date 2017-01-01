|
|Ask HN: Who's hiring recent grads? (January 2017)
|
|Please lead with the location of the position and include the keywords REMOTE, INTERNS and/or VISA when the corresponding sort of candidate is welcome. When remote work is not an option, please include ONSITE. A one-sentence summary of your interview process would also be helpful.
Submitters: please only post if you personally are part of the hiring company—no recruiting firms or job boards.
Readers: please only email submitters if you personally are interested in the job—no recruiters or sales calls.
I'm hoping this will help young hackers.
|
