Ask HN: Why aren't there middle class cars shaped like Ferraris
I always wondered why car companies like Mazda or Hyundai or Honda don't produce cars that may not have the performance capabilities of a Ferrari but resemble one in their shape? Thus advancing the way the car market looks now a days. Does anyone have a clear answer?





Middle class cars at aimed at different needs than highend cars. A highend car like a Ferrari may aim at image and performance solely and not consider how that car would handle/drive in adverse conditions like snow or concerns for MPG.

Most middle class cars are highly optimized shape wise for MPG as well as handling all types of road and weather which is why tires on performance cars look so different than middle class cars, because their goals are completely different.

Cars like Hyundai are building their own brands based on great technology, reliability, strong MGP etc. If they attempted to simply through that out the window and look like a ferrari, they would lose their core customer base and also not attract ferrari's customer base because they don't want a something lat looks similar on the outside but has lawn mower on the inside.

There is also the fake Ferrari market out there

Ferrary body and a cheap car underneath

The Toyota GT86, Mazda MX5, and Nissan 370Z are examples of that. However, looking at how many models were discontinued (Honda S2000, Toyota Supra, Toyota Celica, Mazda RX8), maybe the market opportunity is not as big.

Additional current cars in this category include the Hyundai Genisis Coupe, Nissan 370Z, Porsche Cayman/Boxster, Alfa Romeo 4C, Chevrolet Corvette and BMW Z4. (Criteria: under $60K base price, looks like either a classic sports car or an exotic in my completely subjective opinion, actually likely to appeal to enthusiast drivers, also in my completely subjective opinion)

More previous cars in this category include the Toyota MR2, the second generation of which looked extremely Ferrari-like, Pontiac Fiero, Pontiac Solstice/Saturn Sky/Opel Speedster, Fiat X1/9, Mazda RX-7, Mitsubishi 3000GT.

Ah, the Fiero, aptly named given its tendency to explode upon impact from the rear. It's what killed one of my father's friend's wives back in the very early 90s.

The Celica was not discontinued. I'm looking at a 2016 model right now, it's a clone of a Dodge Viper.

Can you link to a web page describing this car? The last Celica I'm finding reference to was discontinued in 2006 and looked nothing like a Viper.

People buy Ferraris for the status as much as the performance.

Something that looks the part but doesn't have the gravitas just doesn't appeal to a large enough audience.

Pantera tried to make something like a cheap Ferrari in the 1970's. It was about $10k when average cars were $3k, and a Ferrari was $20k+. It did okay, but not a spectacular success.

And, there have been a few cars that tried to look the part, without the performance, but they did about the same. Pontiac's Fiero, for example.

Basically, the people that want that look also want you to think they paid a lot of money.

This, and if it's cheap at least it must be as fast as the real thing or faster, to silence the people laughing at the owner of what they think is a fake.

Good point. You can do well if you make a relatively inexpensive fast car, and you don't even need to make it look like a supercar to run with that pack.

The Mitsubishi Evo has been highly successful, and keeps up with much pricier cars...even bone stock, with no performance parts added: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ees2aZcDUn8

Aerodynamically, they do to a meaningful extent although there is often a lag of several years due to the length of development cycles: for example the Datsun 240z and the Ferrari 275GT or the wedge shape of a 2012 Civic Coupe and the Lamborghini Countach of 1980's college dorm room walls. And there's decades of Camerys and Regals sporting spoilers on their trunk.

On the other hand, a lot of supercars are mid engine (or depending on your definition of 'supercar' sometimes rear-engined) and this dictates some of the features.

Because at the end of the day the Ferrari (or Porsche or Lamborghini) design is not a very comfortable or practical design for day to day use. The (two) people I know who own Porsche sports cars also own a second car.

Well the old story I've heard is you don't buy on Ferrari, you buy two. One for the shop, one to drive.

For reasons of economics, they need to be able to share parts with other models so they can't deviate too much in terms of design. When regular car companies do build unique sports cars (e.g. Nissan GTR, Lexus LFA, Ford GT, Acura NSX), they end up being more expensive anyway, so they would have to put in the performance to match to justify the cost. Even swapping in a cheaper drive train wouldn't make the car dramatically cheaper.

> For reasons of economics, they need to be able to share parts with other models so they can't deviate too much in terms of design.

Thanks for this concise answer. If this were Stack Overflow, you'd get checkmark!

As other answers have essentially already said- because Ferrari is a brand, and past a certain price point brand names often matter more than the physical object. Its the same in cars as in designer handbags.

The opposite question is equally interesting; why doesn't Ferrari produce a relatively cheap car, so that they can offer the Ferrari cachet to a broader market? Presumably as to not dilute their brand. But it means we might see such a thing if the company starts having problems (e.g., finds itself competing against superior electric vehicles or similar.)

Its the same in cars as in designer handbags.

But for basically any given designer handbag I can find dozens of bags at a fraction of the price which are largely indistinguishable from the original if you're standing across the street.

The basic function and use of both purses are basically indistinguishable - the customer's needs are the same in both products.

Sporty-looking cars that are low-to-mid priced really can't afford to handle like a sports car, since it is likely to be someone's main car - or back up when a car is in the shop. The expensive car is likely to be difficult to handle, especially in city driving and on the snow/ice. In addition, some of the cars perform poorly in city landscapes with potholes and speed bumps. If you've the money for the high-end car, those thigns are likely less of an issue.

In other words, the customer's needs are different with the cars. Now, I'm not an expert, but I don't think you can get the same sort of look/feel while still making it a practical enough car for the lower end market.

Because, not very secretly, supercars are horrible daily drivers. It's a different use case.

Additionally, outside of the complexity required to bend the alloy to shape a Ferrari - I would imagine a car that looks like a Ferrari, but behaves like a Civic would feel ridiculous, or out of place, from a cultural standpoint (much like driving an F1 car around your neighborhood).

I think sports cars balance their aesthetics as a compliment to their function, whereas a Mazda dressed like a Lamborghini would almost feel "phony" as the aesthetic value would not be in line with functional purpose of the car at all. Thus, they are optimized for their functionality, which is to store stuff and to be safe.

>I would imagine a car that looks like a Ferrari, but behaves like a Civic would feel ridiculous or out of place

You are correct...they do:

https://www.google.com/search?q=pontiac+fiero&espv=2&source=...

https://www.google.com/search?q=opel+gt&espv=2&source=lnms&t...

Do you remember the Pontiac Fiero?

Nice looking car (for the time), underperformed, had a habit of catching on fire.

You can't haul people or stuff in a Ferrari. The largest selling vehicle in USA is a pickup truck.

Fiat 124 Spider that is practically a Mazda comes close imo. Especially Abarth version.

Isn't the 124 actually made on the same assembly line as the Miata MX-5?

Edit: yes it is http://www.caranddriver.com/comparisons/2017-fiat-124-spider...

Maybe because they need to deliver functionality beyond projecting status.

