Ask HN: Persevering in face of adversity – what inspires you?

What are some of the things you 'surround' yourself to keep going even after repeated failures. Failing can be related to any task in life - startup/job/relationships. What are some of things which inspire you and help you pull yourself back to chug along the track again.
edit : + things you say no/avoid while persevering.
If you're not failing, you're not trying hard enough.
The search space for successful strategies is vast, you must experience failure in order to determine direction to success.
If I'm seeking inspiration, I look to a higher power - Bill Gates, Poe, Arxiv Papers, GitHub. Find inspiration in observing what is greater than yourself
reply