https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12772093
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10187555
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8069836
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11134766
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9321209
Does anybody have any info on the development of Filecoin (sister protocol of IPFS)?
reply
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12772093
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10187555
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=8069836
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11134766
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9321209
Does anybody have any info on the development of Filecoin (sister protocol of IPFS)?
reply