Ask HN: How to develop on-premise applications?

I've been researching this for a little while with no luck, so I figured I'd ask. Is there any book/guide that explains how to do one of the following (or both): 1. Create a "hosted" SaaS solution such that the hosted solution actually interacts only with the on-premise back-end API/database/etc. 2. Deploy the entire "hosted" solution onto a local machine. For example, you can use Heroku to deploy a Rails app and setup Postgres and then go to app.com and it will serve your application which will be connected to database. In this case you go to your intranet which will serve a locally deployed Rails app which is connected to Postgres, etc. I know this is possible in general, but it sounds manual per client. If it's of any relevance I'm asking the question in the context of an Elixir/Phoenix app. Any guidance/advice on developing on-premise applications would be helpful. I know a few companies like Gitlab have both on-premise and hosted solutions that use more or less the same codebase. That's kind of the model I'm going for.