Sanity level: Nintendo gaming patent (uspto.gov)
1 point by l33tbro 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I believe this relates to the gameplay from Eternal Darkness:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternal_Darkness:_Sanity%27s_R...

