Sanity level: Nintendo gaming patent
uspto.gov
1 point
by
l33tbro
32 minutes ago
1 comment
technion
26 minutes ago
I believe this relates to the gameplay from Eternal Darkness:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eternal_Darkness:_Sanity%27s_R...
