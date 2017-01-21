I'm not sure infrastructure is the issue here. Bay area parks can be a bit, well, heavy on needles and doodoo.
Not that the overall stats aren't illustrative, but it's often enlightening to drill down. The 53,000 public schoolchildren, who are they demographically and socioeconomically, and how do they differ from, say, NYC, Chicago, LA?
I've lived in Oakland for almost a year and I can count on one hand the number of times I've seen a child older than an infant.
