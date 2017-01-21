Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
San Francisco Asks: Where Have All the Children Gone? (nytimes.com)
26 points by jseliger 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





> The city has also invested millions in upgrading parks, according to Phil Ginsburg, the general manager of the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

I'm not sure infrastructure is the issue here. Bay area parks can be a bit, well, heavy on needles and doodoo.

The main problem is the cost of housing. You can have the best parks. You can have the best schools. But when your city's median home price is seven figures and rising, it's not affordable for people to raise a family in your city.

Shouldn't the schools in SF be incredible? I mean with the skyrocketing costs of residences intersected with the hugely decreased student populations, $/pupil should be higher than ever. Seems like a great place to start to draw families back into the city.

$/pupil in public school operating costs is mandated to be equal across the state; local tax base may make more money available for capital improvements, but doesn't make any more available for classroom operations (even to keep pay of faculty and staff in line with living costs.)

I wonder, where in particular does SF's children-to-family rate diverge from the national metrics? Are all races having fewer children in SF than nationally, or just some? Are all incomes having fewer children, or just some?

Not that the overall stats aren't illustrative, but it's often enlightening to drill down. The 53,000 public schoolchildren, who are they demographically and socioeconomically, and how do they differ from, say, NYC, Chicago, LA?

The article alludes to an important point - it never quite asserts that anybody is having fewer children. Instead, when people decide to have children, they move to a suburb.

Oakland/Marin/south bay

> Oakland

I've lived in Oakland for almost a year and I can count on one hand the number of times I've seen a child older than an infant.

Much more accurate to say Walnut Creek / Tri-Valley as far as the East bay goes.

Strong, independent SF women don't need no man! Or children for that matter.

One should not discount the triumph of feminist ideology in this city, that contributed to this result.

