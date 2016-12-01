Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Living Truth: On Alexander Herzen (berlinbooks.org)
4 points by lermontov 3 hours ago





There are three plays by Tom Stoppard about Herzen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Coast_of_Utopia

I saw them last year and I remember finding the subject matter daunting because it was so much complex material and still represented such an abbreviated, high-level view of his life and times!

Also, there's a huge amount of tragedy there.

The plays are a very good read with the added bonus that you can read at your own pace.

