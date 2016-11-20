Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Secret Agenda of a Facebook Quiz (nytimes.com)
> If Mr. Zuckerberg takes seriously his oft-stated commitments to diversity and openness, he must grapple honestly with the fact that Facebook is no longer just a social network. It’s an advertising medium that’s now dangerously easy to weaponize.

The story is chilling. It more or less proves that Trump campaign and the Billionaire Republican donor who owns the Data Analytics site used Facebook to profile people and send targeted "fear" stories to them and swing the vote away from Clinton.

Fear is a great motivator.

