US Announces Withdrawal from TPP
nikkei.com
52 points
by
jaboutboul
1 hour ago
9 comments
Maarten88
9 minutes ago
I so much hope that one of these countries will quickly change local laws to reduce copyright length to old levels (like 25 years after the life of the author) and start legally distributing (or even producing) movies featuring Mickey Mouse and other Disney "properties".
orangecat
14 minutes ago
The intellectual property provisions were terrible, so this may be the right action for the wrong reasons.
Animats
17 minutes ago
TPP was dead anyway. The next question is whether the new administration will withdraw from NAFTA.
williamle8300
4 minutes ago
Yep! Undo every Ohbummer legislation that doesn't put America first.
sandworm101
17 minutes ago
Many here love to hate on any and all international trade deals. The problem with is that withdrawing from such negotiations does not stop them. Canada, china, europe, japan, the uk and everyone else will still be meeting and inking deals. Not every deal is great for everyone, but those who sit on the sidelines never win at anything.
woodruffw
0 minutes ago
Well said. By shunning TPP instead of bringing it back to the table for renegotiation, this administration has set the tone for American/European economic involvement in Asia for decades to come. The consequences of this will be severe, and will materialize in the form of harm to the poorest segments of our population.
meesterdude
29 minutes ago
Probably the only silver lining to be found in the new administration.
williamle8300
3 minutes ago
Well, it's only been one day.
There's more to come. Power to the people of the United States!
free2rhyme214
27 minutes ago
dang
5 minutes ago
Please post civilly and substantively, or not at all.
