It's not like a country leaving would necessarily default on their loans, just like staying in the Eurozone doesn't ensure timely payment of loans.
Good luck enforcing this, especially when multiple countries vote for nationalist governments...
The Eurozone is simply the currency union of several European states. The EU is the political union. Many, but not all, EU states are also members of the Eurozone.
The implementation of Article 50 and the two-year negotiation and withdrawal period pertain to the EU and not the Eurozone, of which the UK is not part. The two-year period can be extended up to a year by unanimous agreement.
It appears to me that the EU is finally learning what the USA learned long ago: economic policy is sovereignty. If you cannot control your own economy then you are subordinate to who can: the states are subordinate to the federal government just like the lesser EU countries (Greece, Italy) are subordinate to France and Germany.
UK was lucky to retain its currency independence.
Wow! Didn't know about this. Do several countries owe Germany this debt? How??
Also if true, then Germany will also see a lot of Social unrest and the anger will be (unjustly) directed towards Refugees.
And with all the young high-testonterone Arab refugees now living in Germany, and a civil unrest in the horizon, Germany seems to be 1 dangerous place to be in right now, especially for young single German women.
Being french, but seeing french predating companies (SG, orange, carrouf, auchan, go sport, decathlon, campanile, renault, vinci, valeo...) setting themselves in Poland with EU funds and destroying local economies (fr & pl) makes me want to puke.
I fucking hate THIS europa.
I don't hate europa, I love my polish wife as much as she loves me. I am just pissed off that the we let private interests rule our countries.
Well, now that Trump is elected, I know americans will be as much fucked in the arsch as we are. lol
At least now, we are not alone to be fucked
