Any country leaving euro zone must settle bill first: ECB's Draghi (reuters.com)
I'm curious how he figures a nation leaving the Eurozone would be 'required' to pay off their debts first. Wouldn't the debts just carry over anyway?

It's not like a country leaving would necessarily default on their loans, just like staying in the Eurozone doesn't ensure timely payment of loans.

Good luck enforcing this, especially when multiple countries vote for nationalist governments...

My understanding of how withdrawal from the EU works is that a country's withdrawal occurs 2 years after they invoke the Article 50 process regardless of whether a final agreement has been made with the EU. Is this not correct? If it is correct, how can the ECB make this statement without it essentially being a threat of war?

You're confusing two different things: the EU and the Eurozone.

The Eurozone is simply the currency union of several European states. The EU is the political union. Many, but not all, EU states are also members of the Eurozone.

The implementation of Article 50 and the two-year negotiation and withdrawal period pertain to the EU and not the Eurozone, of which the UK is not part. The two-year period can be extended up to a year by unanimous agreement.

I'm reading "must" as meaning "or else we'll declare that you've defaulted on your loans". It's unlikely that Germany would invade Italy or Greece in order to seek loan repayments, but it's quite likely that such a declaration would be ruinous for their economies.

The economies of these countries have already been ruined by ECB policies - that is why they are (and have been) discussing leaving the EU. Britain is the first of many, in my opinion, and their economy was strong relative to others in the EU who are being screwed.

It appears to me that the EU is finally learning what the USA learned long ago: economic policy is sovereignty. If you cannot control your own economy then you are subordinate to who can: the states are subordinate to the federal government just like the lesser EU countries (Greece, Italy) are subordinate to France and Germany.

EU withdrawal isn't necessarily the question here, however, rather Eurozone withdrawal.

Are leaving euro and leaving EU the same thing? Can a country leave EU but keep the euro?

UK was lucky to retain its currency independence.

It seems like they are preparing for more exits, the world has changed a lot in one year.

Fortunately if the EU breaks apart, the 800 billion euro debt to Germany will be just enough to buy lunch.

> 800 billion euro debt to Germany.

Wow! Didn't know about this. Do several countries owe Germany this debt? How??

Also if true, then Germany will also see a lot of Social unrest and the anger will be (unjustly) directed towards Refugees.

And with all the young high-testonterone Arab refugees now living in Germany, and a civil unrest in the horizon, Germany seems to be 1 dangerous place to be in right now, especially for young single German women.

Europe is actually looking like a drug dealer. They give to countries like Poland "free" funds that are not required, and when you say you want to leave, they brag that your dose worthed a lot more.

Being french, but seeing french predating companies (SG, orange, carrouf, auchan, go sport, decathlon, campanile, renault, vinci, valeo...) setting themselves in Poland with EU funds and destroying local economies (fr & pl) makes me want to puke.

I fucking hate THIS europa.

I don't hate europa, I love my polish wife as much as she loves me. I am just pissed off that the we let private interests rule our countries.

Well, now that Trump is elected, I know americans will be as much fucked in the arsch as we are. lol

At least now, we are not alone to be fucked

