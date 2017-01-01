Hacker News
Tesla rolling out Autopilot to cars built since Oct, limits Autosteer to 45 mph
theverge.com
past
morsch
1 minute ago
Hope they make sure their drivers are aware:
"The car will not have Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), where the car can apply the brakes in an attempt to avoid or reduce the severity of a crash."
