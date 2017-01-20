Hacker News
Oracle laying off hundreds in Santa Clara
mercurynews.com
10 points
by
prostoalex
1 hour ago
Auzy
27 minutes ago
They also bought Dyn.com too. Not sure if that's new news, or just nobody reported it.
No idea why Oracle hasn't been split apart
