Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: As an engineer, how do I become more involved in politics?
1 point
by
politicaleng
11 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
I'm sitting at home watching the march and wish there was a way I could apply my skills, engineering skills in particular, to help people be heard and help make a difference in this political climate. What can I do?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: