Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: As an engineer, how do I become more involved in politics?
1 point by politicaleng 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I'm sitting at home watching the march and wish there was a way I could apply my skills, engineering skills in particular, to help people be heard and help make a difference in this political climate. What can I do?





Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: