Ask HN: Inherited large MySQL database and need to make sense of it

I have this large raw MySQL database, it's ~2GB and with about 36 tables (some tables have over 400,000 rows). I need to form the relationships and then bring it to life in some form of system. It was previously attached to CF with user accounts, notes, etc. What's the best method of being able to query this and further to make sense to others. Either pull reports, add additional items, etc. I'm really open to ideas that are the path of least resistance. I can provide screenshots of the table breakdowns if that's needed, but more so looking at something that could import MySQL data into and then form relationship and then from there attach it to some GUI that I could allows users to become part of and perform their searches, and use.